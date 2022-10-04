5 best uses for dirt blocks in Minecraft in 2022

Dirt is one of the most common blocks in Minecraft. The entire Overworld is filled with these blocks right below the grass blocks that are on the surface. Many new players use this block to build basic structures since they are the easiest to obtain. However, there are many other uses of this block.

Gamers will do several activities like farming, growing trees, and more while playing the game. This is where dirt blocks will be used the most. They can even be used to build massive structures.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There might be other uses of the block.

Best case use of dirt block in Minecraft

5) Dirt path

A path can be created from dirt blocks in Minecraft when a shovel is used on them in a certain way (Image via Mojang)

A dirt path is a variant of a dirt block made when players use a shovel by right-clicking. This can either remove the grass on top of the grass block or convert the dirt block into a dirt path. It will be yellowish-brown in color and will be a pixel shorter than grass blocks.

This variant of dirt blocks naturally generates in villages as well. This can be done if players want to create a path around their base. However, they can also use other blocks to create a much better path.

4) Farming

When used as a hoe, dirt blocks convert to farmlands which can be used to sow seeds and grow crops in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

This is one of the most important uses of a dirt block since it allows players to grow food items. A home is used on a dirt block, gets tilled, and turns into farmland. Seeds can be sown on this block to grow crops like wheat, potatoes, carrots, beetroots, etc.

Water source blocks must be present near them to keep farmlands fertile. Remember to right-click on the mouse to use the hoe instead of breaking the dirt block by left-clicking on it.

3) Grow plants

Players can also place saplings and other plants directly on dirt blocks in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Players usually place plants like saplings, bamboo, sweet berries, sugarcane, etc., on grass blocks, but they can also be placed on regular dirt blocks. This might be useful for new players if they do not know about this. Even mushrooms can be grown on them under appropriate conditions.

2) Convert dirt into mud

With The Wild Update, dirt blocks can be converted into the mud in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The Wild Update added the new mud block to the game. These naturally generate in the Mangrove Swamp Biome. However, players can create them manually with the help of dirt blocks.

Simply by pouring a water bottle on a dirt block, it will instantly convert into the mud. This way, gamers don't have to look for a new biome to obtain mud. Remember, only water bottles will be able to convert dirt into mud. It will not work with other water sources like a water bucket or rain.

1) Temporary building block

These blocks are the best to use as a temporary building blocks in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Since these blocks become pretty useless for most players, stacks remain in storage. However, they are excellent and can be used as a temporary block for several purposes.

Players can use them as alternate scaffolding while building structures, towering up vertically from anywhere, or simply keeping them in the inventory as backup blocks. These are excellent blocks to use for any temporary purpose.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far