Top 5 essential blocks while building in Minecraft

Minecraft is a vast sandbox game where players can build almost anything. It offers a near-endless world map where players can obtain several types of blocks and build anything, be it a small hut or a massive castle. However, a few blocks are almost always used in builds.

When players first enter the world, they start their journey by breaking trees and obtaining wood, stone, iron, and other materials. They soon built their first base and survived several dangers.

Even if they are the masters of that world and have almost all the items, their houses and structures will still have these blocks.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Five most essential blocks while building in Minecraft

5) Stair blocks

Stairs can be used for several design purposes (Image via Minecraft)

Almost all buildings made by players in the game have some stair block. Whether players are using these blocks as stairs or for some other purpose, these are the most commonly found blocks in builds.

These can be used to make hut-life roofs or give more detail to any part of the build.

4) Door

Double doors (Image via Minecraft)

Nearly all kinds of structures need to have a way in and a way out. Hence, they need a door. Doors are a type of block that can be made with different wood types or even iron.

This is essential as it provides safety and a way to get in and out of the build. Whether players use a normal oak door or a specialized iron door with a redstone contraption, all builds have them one way or the other.

3) Dirt (temporary blocks)

Dirt blocks used as scaffolding (Image via Minecraft)

Even though these blocks are one of the worst blocks to use in a build, players still use them as scaffolding to navigate vertically while building a structure.

When building a structure, players usually navigate to several areas of the structure to build them.

Even though there is a dedicated scaffolding block present in the game, people prefer dirt blocks as they are easily accessible and easy to break.

2) Stone blocks

Stone bricks for reinforcement (Image via Minecraft)

Be it cobblestones, normal stones, or stone bricks. These are some of the most used types of blocks in a build. Stone is commonly found in the overworld, making it an easy choice to add some reinforcement to any build.

They are much stronger than dirt or wood and can withstand lightning bolts during thunderstorms. It also gives a great contrast to the build when combined with wood blocks. Almost every build contains some form of these blocks.

1) Wood blocks

Different types of wood used for interior flooring (Image via Minecraft)

These are the most common and essential blocks to have while building any structure. Wood is quite common in the overworld as players can simply obtain it from trees.

Wood logs can further be converted into planks, stairs, slabs, etc. In most structures, players use these blocks in some way.

There are a variety of wood types based on different colors and shades of brown for players to choose and build from.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar