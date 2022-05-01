Top 5 Minecraft building hacks/tips for beginners (2022)

In Minecraft, players can build all kinds of structures with the help of hundreds of available blocks. When players first enter the world, they need to focus on surviving. They need to start building their first safe house to evade hostile mobs and sleep peacefully. However, due to a lack of resources, new players might end up building a simple-looking house.

As they make progress in the game, they will acquire more types of blocks and gradually learn new ways of building better structures. At this point, they might want a prettier house. Fortunately, there are some tips that can help you build better and make your house more presentable.

5 useful building tips for Minecraft beginners to get better at building

5) Use fences in creative ways

Fence used for lamp post (Image via Minecraft)

New players might use fences to simply keep their farm animals from going astray; however, these blocks can be used in other great ways in a build.

If players want to build a balcony or support their jutting balcony, they can use fences. This will provide a unique and more polished finish to the build.

Players can even build lamp posts with multiple fences stacked vertically and a lamp hanging off a fence.

4) Calculating the dimensions of the build

Calculate the dimensions of the build constantly to avoid mistakes (Image via Minecraft)

While building bigger structures, players might end up making asymmetrical walls or roofs, resulting in an awkward-looking house. Hence, players must always calculate the length, width, and height of any type of structure they make.

For example, if they want only one door in their house, their front wall width should be in odd numbers so that they have an equal number of blocks on the left and the right-hand side of the door.

3) Make multiple smaller roofs

A smaller hut roof jutting over the main one (Image via Minecraft)

When players try to make a house with a hut-like roof, they may end up making one huge hut that might look bland. One simple way to ensure it has more detail is to add another smaller hut roof. This will give their house a much nicer look. They can also make a balcony or a window to add more detail to it. This can also work for flat roofs, where players can make multiple roofs with different heights.

2) Always use strong blocks for the roof

Try to use strong blocks for roofs wherever possible (Image via Minecraft)

As much as new players would love to make a pure wooden hut, they must always take into account thunderstorms and lightning. When lightning strikes, it sets any weak or flammable block on fire. Therefore, this might be dangerous for structures that are purely made of wood. To avoid this, players should build the roof with strong blocks like stone bricks, deepslate bricks, or any other stone-like block.

1) Use stairs or slabs for gradient

Stairs used for a gradient roof (Image via Minecraft)

This is one of the best ways to make any slant or gradient in a build look much better. New players might use stairs or slabs for their primary purpose. However, they can be a great way to drastically improve roofs in any build.

Usually, new players make a gradient with normal blocks. But, if they place stairs or slabs in a gradient fashion, they can achieve a smoother and more unique-looking roof. These items can be used in several other ways to enhance the overall build aesthetics as well.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh