5 best uses for iron in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition

In addition to being one of Minecraft's most common materials, iron is highly useful and has many different applications, ranging from building to crafting. However, there are certain uses that are more advantageous for players who want to maximize the benefits of their iron.

While iron is easy enough to collect in Minecraft, players can sometimes run a bit low. In this case, it's a good idea for players to use their remaining iron ingots for certain uses, leaving others off the table until stocks are replenished.

Below, players can find some of the most crucial applications for iron ingots in-game. Hopefully, these methods provide the most utility when iron is running low.

Craft cauldrons/buckets, make weapons/armor, and 3 other top uses for iron that provide the most returns in Minecraft

1) Creating Compasses

Compasses are ideal tools for beginners (Image via Mojang)

Compasses may not be incredibly helpful for seasoned Minecraft veterans, but they're certainly worth crafting for new players. They can assist players in returning to their spawn point. Experienced players can also tie them to a lodestone if desired.

Additionally, compasses can be used to create maps, which are vital when it comes to charting out one's world and not getting lost.

2) Crafting Cauldrons and Buckets

Cauldrons can be filled with many different substances (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft possesses various liquids of use, including lava, water, and milk. Cauldrons can contain even more substances, such as powder snow and dyes. These materials can be incredibly helpful, which is why it's wise to always have a bucket or two on hand and/or craft a cauldron.

Buckets and cauldrons can be of substantial help to players when building and crafting. Milk even assists them in removing status effects, particularly negative ones like Poison or the Wither effect.

3) Crafting Iron Doors

Iron doors provide better security than wood doors in the game (Image via Mojang)

While iron doors in Minecraft might just seem like aesthetic alternatives to wooden doors, they are actually quite helpful, especially in higher difficulty settings.

In Hard and Hardcore Mode, zombies are capable of breaking down standard wooden doors, causing peril for players and villagers on the other side.

However, iron doors cannot be broken by zombies in this fashion, making them substantially more secure at higher difficulty levels. They additionally have a higher overall durability, meaning they are less likely to break when damaged by other sources, such as certain explosions.

4) Crafting Weapons and Armor

A player with a full set of enchanted iron armor (Image via u/Hestia17/Reddit)

Protection is incredibly important to a Minecraft player's survival. Beginners won't have access to diamond or netherite armor and weapons early in the game. This makes iron armor and weapons some of the most helpful early-game armaments a player can utilize. They offer solid damage protection and the ability to deal good damage.

Additionally, iron weapons and armor are quite durable compared to the likes of stone, wood, and gold. This means if players are without equipment, they may want to consider making some iron weapons and armor.

5) Crafting Iron Tools

Iron weapons and tools as seen in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

No Minecraft player can get far in their survival world without quality tools. This includes pickaxes, shovels, axes, and gardening hoes.

Additionally, iron ingots can be used to make miscellaneous tools, such as flint & steel and shears. Players can additionally create shields with iron ingots, though these are more akin to armor than an actual tool. All the same, iron tools are very useful, thanks to their durability and ability to break certain blocks that stone and wooden tools can't.

Iron tools are eventually obsoleted by diamond and netherite versions, but they can be incredibly useful in the early to mid-game.

