5 best ways to efficiently use netherite, redstone, and emeralds in Minecraft

Minecraft is full of interesting items to use. The vast survival game offers both natural and fictional objects for players to build and use. There are hundreds of things, but some are pretty interesting and nifty if used correctly.

Redstone, a mysterious item abundantly present as ores, can confuse users at first but proves to be potent. Emeralds, a rare commodity, can yield many other valuable objects in return if used correctly. Netherite is one of the rarest and most powerful items in the game.

Five great uses of netherite, redstone, and emeralds in Minecraft

5) Netherite for Lodestone

Many players aren't aware of the Lodestone block in Minecraft. When linked to a compass, it can direct users to wherever the block is placed.

The linked compass will always point towards the block. Lodestone can be made with Netherite ingot and chiseled stone bricks.

4) Redstone for contraptions

Redstone used to operate pistons (Image via Minecraft)

Redstone might confuse new players, but this material has a certain power that can automatically operate other blocks without the gamer's interaction.

If used correctly, users can make specific contraptions that can work independently with a click of a button. Some players have made huge moving houses, TNT droppers, etc., with redstone contraptions.

3) Redstone for brewing potions

Redstone for potions (Image via Minecraft)

Another unknown fact about redstone dust is that gamers can use it for Alchemy. Brewing potions are a huge feature of Minecraft, but these potions have less duration.

Hence, to increase their duration, redstone can be mixed with them. Redstone elongates the potion's duration in Minecraft.

2) Emerald for Trading

A weaponsmith villager holding an emerald (Image via Reddit)

The most efficient way to use emeralds is by trading them with villagers, who are human-like peaceful mobs in Minecraft, essentially trading emeralds and certain items with players.

Users can obtain abundant emeralds from them and trade in some Emeralds to get essential objects.

1) Netherite for armor and tools

Netherite armor in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

The strongest armor and weapons in the game can be crafted using netherite. Hence, it is the best use for all the rare ancient debris players find.

Netherite is naturally found in the form of ancient debris, from which come netherite scraps. Combining netherite scraps with gold ingots gives netherite ingots. Finally, users can combine netherite ingots with any diamond armor or weapon.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Ravi Iyer