5 best uses of windmills in Minecraft ranked

Windmills are player-made structures in vanilla Minecraft, and the community has used these builds for various purposes over the game's lifespan.

Typically seen on player-made farms but also in nice countryside settings, windmills take a surprisingly small amount of resources to build in most cases. This is, of course, dependent on the size of the windmill in question and the creativity of the player building it, but windmills still make for excellent project builds to improve the quality of a Minecraft world.

If players are considering making their own windmill, there are several purposes it can serve to improve a player's gameplay experience significantly.

Excellent uses for windmill builds in Minecraft

5) Decoration

Windmills make for an excellent adornment to larger builds (Image via @WalktheWaffle/Twitter)

Even if Minecraft players don't use them for anything else, windmills are still a lovely sight to behold. This is especially true if players utilize them as part of a larger build, such as a big farm plot or an expanded village. It may not be the most economical use of a windmill, but some players favor form over function and don't necessarily need the extra uses of the windmill.

If built and placed well, a windmill can truly set the scene of a peaceful countryside or bustling village.

4) Storage

Many windmills possess enough room to store a multitude of items (Image via u/F33lsG00dMan/Reddit)

If Minecraft players build a particularly sizable windmill, there's no reason not to toss a few chests in for quick and easy access to item storage.

Players can never have enough places to stop for a moment and organize their storage and inventory, and windmills can serve this purpose admirably as long as the build has enough room inside. Fortunately, even if the windmill doesn't have room for chests, Minecraft players can always use containers such as barrels to serve as storage blocks, and these fit quite nicely with the aesthetic of a windmill.

3) As a Living Quarters

Why not take a rest in a windmill? It's safe enough (Image via Nurgak/GrabCraft)

Windmills in Minecraft come in various shapes and sizes, and they can even serve as temporary sites of respite.

Players can make their windmill into a nice little nest egg by placing some living essentials such as a bed, furnace, crafting table, and more. If players are far from their spawn point or their home base, it never hurts to have a home away from home, and a windmill can serve this purpose, among other things.

It never hurts to have enough shelter in Minecraft to avoid run-ins with hostile mobs, so a home in a windmill is far from the wildest thing players can build.

2) Crafting

Windmills make for great crafting stations (Image via Alice Keeler/Youtube)

In the real world, windmills utilize the power of wind to grind grains into flour. While that isn't strictly necessary in Minecraft, windmills can still make an excellent location to do some crafting.

The amount of crafting that can be done is up to the player and how many crafting tables, furnaces, and other work blocks they'd like to place, and the size of the windmill itself. However, with a large enough windmill, it should be no trouble to create a small crafting area inside.

Minecraft players may not be grinding wheat into flour with their windmill, but they can still make plenty of food items and whatever else they wish.

1) Farming

As one might expect, windmills make for an excellent installation on large-scale farms (Image via u/Spicy22222/Reddit)

When it comes to farming in Minecraft, windmills aren't only for show, as they serve as an ideal location to store and create food items. By combining the uses of storage and crafting within a windmill, players can harvest their large crop fields and bring their harvest back to the mill, where the food items can be formed into additional food items if desired.

A windmill can make for an excellent location to form wheat into bread or to store seeds required to replant large crop fields. The choice is ultimately up to the mill's builder, but the possibilities are certainly there to be utilized.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

