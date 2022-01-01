5 best utility blocks in Minecraft

Minecraft has hundreds of blocks in the game. However, some serve a greater purpose than just being used for building. These blocks are called utility blocks and they have an extra purpose to them such as brewing, crafting or smelting.

Over the years, Mojang has introduced multiple interactive blocks such as Smoker, Enchantment Table, Cauldron and many more. While these can be used as decorative blocks to spice up the interior of a base, they also help players in-game by providing multiple benefits.

In this article, we will highlight the five finest utility blocks that make players' lives easier in Minecraft.

5 finest utility blocks in Minecraft

1) Crafting table

It is next-to-impossible to play and complete Minecraft without a crafting table. When players first join a new world, the first thing they make is a crafting table. This simple yet invaluable utility block can be made by using four wooden planks of any wood type.

Crafting table grids where players can place items and craft (Image via Minecraft)

Crafting table has a 3x3 grid in which one can place their items to create something. This table is also known as a Workbench.

2) Furnace

Furnace is another essential block in Minecraft that allows players to smelt and cook items. This block can be crafted on a crafting table by placing eight cobblestones in a hollow square. By providing fuel, it will smelt ores and/or cook food in it.

Crafting a Furnace (Image via Minecraft)

Later on as the game progresses, players can make a Smoker and Blast Furnace that can cook and smelt more efficiently. However, to do so, players need to make a furnace.

3) Chest

Chests are essential storing blocks that allow players to safeguard items so that they do not have to roam around with full inventory. This is a very handy block since players acquire more and more resources as the game progresses.

Crafting a chest on a crafting table (Image via Minecraft)

To craft a chest, players need to place eight wooden planks or any wood on a crafting table similar to a furnace. A single chest has 27 slots, however, this can be extended to 54 slots by placing two chests adjacent to each other to create a large one.

4) Anvil

Anvil can be considered a difficult item to craft since it is expensive. It requires three blocks of iron and four iron ingots, this amounts to a total of 31 iron ingots. However, they are of great value, since players can enchant, rename or repair their armor and tools.

Crafting an Anvil (Image via Minecraft)

Players can craft them by placing three blocks of iron across the top of the crafting table grid and three iron ingots in the bottom grid. Lastly, one iron ingot needs to be placed in the middle of the grid.

Anvils can break after being used a lot.Hence, players need to be careful while using it.

5) Beacon

Beacon falls under one of the late-game block categories. They require Nether Star to be crafted, which is acquired only by beating a Wither boss. This is a very difficult task and only those who are well equipped can take on this fight.

However, all of that is worth it since beacons are amazing and provide great effects to the players. These effects comprise of Haste I, Regeneration, Strength I, Jump Boost and Speed I.

There is nothing as satisfying in Minecraft as insta-mining any type of stone block. Players can do this by using an efficiency V pickaxe along with haste.

Crafting a Beacon (Image via Minecraft)

One can craft a beacon on a crafting table by placing three obsidian blocks at the bottom grid, Nether Star in the middle grid and five glasses in the remaining grids.

Note: The list present in the article reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul