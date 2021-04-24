5 best ways to get leather in Minecraft 

In Minecraft's long history, players have experienced countless updates. These updates add many new mobs, blocks, and items. While some blocks and items are entirely for decoration like concrete, others are meant for crafting and gameplay, like leather.

Minecraft players require leather from time to time for crafting books, item frames, armours, and more. It is one of the oldest items and has been in the game since the alpha version.

Leather is a common item with various ways of farming, like killing mobs or bartering.

This article discusses some of the best ways to get leather in Minecraft.

Five best ways to get leather in Minecraft

#5 - Hoglins

Image via Minecraft

Hoglins is a new mob that was added to the game in the Minecraft Nether Update. These strong mobs are exclusively found in crimson forests. Upon dying, hoglins can drop 0-1 leather.

Players can use looting III to get more drops, but that could be risky due to their high attacking power. An efficient way to get leather from hoglins is by building a hoglin farm on top of the nether. These farms produce tons of leather and cooked pork chops.

#4 - Loot Chests

Image via Minecraft

Players can find leather inside loot chests in villages and bastion remnants. In villages with leather workers, players can get leather inside chests in houses. Leatherworkers have a cauldron inside their home.

1.16 Update added bastions remnants in the nether realm. These remnants are filled with gold blocks and loot chests challenging to get due to piglins and piglin brutes. Inside these loot chests, players can find leather along with valuable resources such as gold, enchanted books, ancient debris, and more.

#3 - Cows

Image via Minecraft

Cows are a common mob found in almost all biomes that have grass blocks. These passive mobs are easy to breed. A pair of cows is enough to populate a whole ranch.

Players can get raw beef and leather from killing cows. If the cow is burning, it drops cooked beef. Players can also get leather from llamas, horses, donkeys, mules, and mooshrooms.

#2 - Fishing

Image via Minecraft

Players can also obtain leather via fishing in Minecraft. While fishing, players can get items from three categories: fish, treasure, and junk.

Leather falls under the "Junk" category. Players have a better chance at getting leather by using a fishing rod without the Luck of the Sea enchantment.

#1 - Bartering

Image via Minecraft

Bartering is the best way to get leather in Minecraft. Players can toss gold ingots at a piglin; in return, it will barter various items. Through bartering, players can get around 19 unique items, including leather.

Piglins can barter anywhere between 4-10 leathers in Minecraft. By connecting a gold farm to a barter farm, players can automate the bartering process.