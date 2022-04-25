5 best ways to protect your base in Minecraft

For many Minecrafters, the home base is their most priceless possession, and this is where they store their valuable items, come back to sleep, keep their posts, and so on. But in the end, a base is made of blocks that players or mobs can destroy.

Base protection is a top priority for most players, and the last thing anybody would want is to return to a base grieved by a player or perhaps a creeper. In multiplayer servers, grieving bases can be common in Minecraft.

While protecting the base against real players is quite challenging, defending the base from mobs. This article summarizes some interesting ways players can defend their base from intruders in Minecraft.

Best tactics for defending bases in Minecraft

5) Walls

Walls were added to the game with the basic idea of keeping enemies outside the base. But over time, it has become a decorative block for most players, and walls are a cheap way to prevent monsters from entering a base.

Players can see that the wall's height is smaller than a whole block from its appearance. Surprisingly, it is two blocks tall for any player or mob who tries to jump over it. Players can surround their base with walls to keep monsters at bay.

4) Barrier

Even though the walls get the job done, they can look pretty ugly when placed alone. Like walls, there are other blocks that mobs prefer to avoid touching. Players can make a border around their base using blocks like lava, berry bushes, cactus, magma blocks, etc., to keep mobs away.

Players can create a barrier for their base by using blocks that can hurt mobs. The AI of mobs prevents them from taking any form of damage.

3) Cats and wolves

Wolves keep certain mobs away (Image via Mojang)

Cats and wolves are two of the most common pet-type mobs in Minecraft. Both can be tamed easily. Mobs made up of bones such as skeletons, strays, and wither skeletons are scared of wolves and run away after seeing one. Similarly, creepers are also scared of cats for some mysterious reason.

Players can keep wolves and cats at the entrance of their base and in other areas to keep skeletons and creepers away. Cats and wolves are also used in creeper and wither skeleton farms.

2) Traps

Redstone is a fantastic feature in Minecraft. Many redstone items let players build some cool and amazing contraptions. Players can use redstone to create traps for any enemy who comes to their base. The above video features various funny and practical traps.

1) Iron golem and snow golem

Iron golems and snow golems are excellent for defending bases against monsters as they attack most hostile mobs. Iron golems are melee attacks with high health, while snow golems have ranged attacks but low health.

Players can summon snow golems on towers to allow them to attack enemies from a safe distance. Iron golems are tanky mobs with high attack strength. But they will also lose their health eventually and require players to heal them.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's views.

Edited by Srijan Sen