5 best ways to use spruce trapdoors in Minecraft 1.18 update

Trapdoors are fascinating pieces of furniture in Minecraft. These little doors allow players to make coverings or mark entrances for secret passageways, basements, or tunnels. Great for hiding items, these blocks are useful for making many surfaces in the game look esthetically pleasing.

Every variant of the trapdoor has a different design, opening the possibilities for some unique builds or activities. The spruce trapdoor, unlike the oak trapdoor, is completely solid and has no openings, holes, or cavities. This article will list five creative ways for players to use spruce trapdoors in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Minecraft 1.18: Creative ways to make use of spruce trapdoors

5) Bridge/Trap

A bridge is a creative way to use spruce trapdoors esthetically. Players can arrange the layout of the bridge in a straight two-block-wide line. However, they will have to be careful while walking over it.

Another great use for this spruce trapdoor bridge is a lava trap. Players will need to dig at least two blocks down for this to work. After that, they will have to pour lava into the freshly dug pit below, and the trap is ready.

One of the best things about this sort of contraption is that it can be controlled via redstone. Players can spread redstone dust all around the bridge or trap and open or close the trap doors using redstone torches, blocks, buttons, levers, or other items.

4) Manual elevator

A manual elevator (Image via Minecraft)

While many players pride themselves on knowing how to build an automatic elevator in the game using redstone, slime blocks, and more, others prefer to use a technique that is much simpler but manual. Placing trap doors that open upwards on a wall of blocks can hoist players upwards. Doing this with multiple trap doors can make a manual elevator.

3) Window shutters

Spruce trapdoors as shutter (Image via Minecraft)

A simple yet creative use of spruce trapdoors is to use them as shutters for window designs. While trapdoors only work upwards or downwards, and do not open or close sideways, placing them down beside glass windows can make it seem as if the window has shutters installed right next to them, making the design look realistic.

2) Potted plant

Some spruce trapdoors used as a pot (Image via Minecraft)

This design can be seen in many villages and other structures around the world of the game. In the above example of a potted plant, along with a block with a flower on it, the player has placed four spruce trapdoors that open upwards. This simple design can be used as a shell or covering for more than one block as well.

1) Lamp cover

Covering some sea lanterns (Image via Minecraft)

While this is not very apparent in the vanilla version of the game, players who use shaders are advised to use this idea. When using shaders, blocks like sea lanterns and glowstone glow quite brightly. To counter this and create a design that is esthetically pleasing to display and look at, players can place spruce trapdoors all around the lantern or glowstone block.

Spruce wood can be obtained from spruce trees, one of the many different types of trees in the game. Just like other variants of wood, spruce is used to make tons of wooden items and furniture like doors, ladders, slabs, planks, and trapdoors.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee