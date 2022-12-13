5 best weapon enchantments in Minecraft 1.19 (2022)

While Minecraft's weapons can certainly be effective in combat, they're even better when enchanted. No matter how much a player decides to enchant their weapons, they'll certainly receive improved returns in combat compared to using a stock weapon, regardless of quality.

While most enchantments are helpful for weapons, it can be tricky, especially for new players, to find the right one for them. However, some of the best weapon enchantments are also the most powerful. Whether a player finds themselves in Survival Mode, Hardcore or PvP, some enchantments are just flat-out spectacular to use in general.

Due to this, it would be a good idea to take a look at some of the top enchantments for weapons as of Minecraft 1.19.

The Best Enchantments to Use on Weapons as of Minecraft 1.19

1) Fire Aspect/Flame

Fire Aspect and Flame will torch Minecraft opponents with damage over time (Image via Mojang)

While it isn't perfect in all situations, Fire Aspect for melee weapons and Flame for bows is an excellent battle aid. When targets are struck by these enchantments, they will begin taking damage over time after being set on fire. While the flames will eventually disperse, the damage that can be dealt while they're active is very solid, and it combines with the damage players have dealt from additional melee and ranged attacks.

Unless a target has Fire Protection enchantment on their armor or they can scramble to the water in a hurry, Flame and Fire Aspect are great options to defeat enemies in general.

2) Infinity

Infinity ensures Minecraft players don't run out of ammo in the heat of a fight (Image via Mojang)

Undoubtedly one of the best enchantments for bows as of Minecraft 1.19, Infinity is simple but incredibly effective. One of the more aggravating experiences in the game is when players are firing a hail of arrows at opponents and then run out of ammunition, rendering their bow effectively useless. With Infinity enchanted on a bow, as long as players have one arrow in their inventory, they can keep firing without worrying about running out of ammunition.

Infinity may not be as vital for players who can create massive amounts of arrows on demand, but otherwise, it's an invaluable asset.

3) Channeling

Smite your opponents in Minecraft with the power of lighting by using Channeling (Image via Mojang)

Tridents aren't the easiest weapons to find, but they're one of the most unique battle implements. They can be used as a melee weapon and can also be thrown as a ranged weapon. Tridents also have particularly unique enchantments like Channeling, which allows players to damage enemies with the use of lightning strikes by throwing a trident at the target. However, this comes with a specific caveat, as Channeling can only be used during a thunderstorm.

While that's an unfortunate drawback, players will be happy to have Channelling enchanted on their tridents when the weather gets bad.

4) Multishot

Turn your crossbow into a shotgun in Minecraft through the Multishot enchantment (Image via Mojang)

While plenty of players prefer bows to crossbows in Minecraft, crossbows still have some intriguing enchantments that can make them particularly dangerous. One of the best examples of a deadly crossbow enchantment is Multishot, which allows players to fire three arrows or firework rockets for the cost of a single piece of ammunition. This not only gives players more bang for their buck when it comes to ammo economy but the increased damage is also a huge upside.

Players will still need to keep an eye on their ammo count, but at least each projectile fired feels much more impactful and can damage foes with much more effectiveness. Plus, being able to hit multiple targets at once with one fire of a crossbow is a massive plus.

5) Power/Sharpness

Sharpness and Power are two sides of the same coin for Minecraft weapon enchantments (Image via Mojang)

Sometimes, a player simply needs extra damage for their weapon without any extra frills. This is exactly what Sharpness and Power are for, enhancing the base damage of melee weapons and bows respectively. As the enchantment ranks increase, the damage from melee strikes and arrows shot from a bow increases, and that's all there is to it. Just because Sharpness and Power are straightforward with their functions doesn't make them any less useful.

Obviously, these two Minecraft enchantments work best when used in combination with other enchantments, but the raw damage increase shouldn't be underestimated.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes