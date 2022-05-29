5 best white Minecraft house builds in 2022

When Minecraft was first released, there were not many varieties of blocks. Yet, players used to create amazing builds with a limited number of blocks. Now that Minecraft has hundreds of new blocks and items, players' creativity has no bounds.

In this sandbox game, imagination is the only limit one can face. The nearly endless worlds call for players to come and show their creativity. Players can build anything they can think of, be it a castle, river, mountain, or an entire flourished town filled with houses of all kinds.

Using different color themes, players can give their builds a personality and make them stand out. In this article, players can look at some inspiring and impressive builds made mainly using white blocks.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's views.

White Minecraft house builds

5) Diorite manor

Diorite is one of the least popular white blocks in Minecraft. Many players, including some content creators, dislike diorite blocks and try to avoid using them in their builds.

However, there are no ugly blocks in this game. When used appropriately, even buildings made of diorite will look beautiful.

Players can take inspiration from Reddit user u/FabulouslyDani's manor made out of diorite and granite. OP has used a mixture of polished diorite and normal diorite to create the walls, while polished granite and normal granite form the roof of the build.

The build includes other blocks with white textures such as smooth stone, white concrete, and end rods. It is an impressive build and will surely inspire players to implement diorite in their builds.

4) White house with acacia

Concrete and acacia are two of the most beautiful block types in Minecraft. Acacia blocks have a beautiful bright orange texture that fits surprisingly well with white concrete blocks.

Players can take inspiration from Reddit user u/UrFaceIsAsHom's small city consisting of a few houses. All houses were made mainly using white concrete blocks and had a simple roof made of acacia stairs, slabs, and blocks.

OP also included a few diorite blocks to add a gradient to the build. Players can also see some pretty banners hanging at the awning's edge.

3) Sci-fi modern house

Use white concrete blocks to create a modern house (Image via Reddit user u/MithrilOnReddit)

White concrete blocks are heavily used in sci-fi and futuristic builds. Players can use white concrete blocks and white stained glass to create a sci-fi build. The clean and bright textures of concrete blocks gave them a futuristic look and feel.

Along with white concrete blocks, players can also add sea lanterns to the build. Sea lantern looks like modern lighting, and being a block fits easily into builds.

2) Igloo

A custom-built igloo design (Image via u/JollyGeneration on Reddit)

Igloos are one of the many structures that generate naturally in Minecraft. As expected, they are made of nothing but snow blocks. However, they are pretty tiny and do not have enough space for a player to live in.

Players can create their custom igloos using snow blocks. A warm cozy igloo in the middle of a snowy biome would be a great place to live in Minecraft.

1) A small Italian villa

Italian villas are usually made of walls consisting of blocks ranging from white to gray textures. Players can replicate a similar design using white blocks like white concrete, white concrete powder, diorite, etc., in Minecraft, like how Redditor u/squaremario did.

OP created a small, simple two-story villa using white concrete, bricks, and spruce blocks. There's also a tiny atrium right next to the building. Players can use a similar block palette to create a house in Minecraft.

