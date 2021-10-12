5 most challenging structures in Minecraft

In its early days, Minecraft was nothing but vast flatlands filled with grass blocks, stones, and trees. Many years into the future, players can now find a wide variety of biomes, mobs, and structures in the nearly endless world of Minecraft.

Minecraft can generate 25 unique types of structures. These structures can either be dependent on the biome or be independent of their location. Most structures are home to some of the best loot one can find in Minecraft.

But the loot chests aren't available for free. Players will have to fight their way to the loot by defeating various monsters in the structures.

Highly demanding Minecraft structures

5) Fortress

Nether fortress (Image via Minecraft)

The Fortress is one of the main reasons why players visit the hellish Nether dimension. Nether fortresses are home to two of Minecraft's most dangerous mobs. Players can find blazes and wither skeletons spawning inside fortresses.

Both blazes and wither skeletons are crucial for making progress in the game. Blazes drop blaze rods, which are required for brewing potions and making eyes of ender. Wither skeletons have a rare chance to drop their skulls. With three wither skeleton skulls, players can summon the Wither boss in Minecraft.

4) Woodland mansion

Woodland mansion (Image via Minecraft)

Woodland mansions are rare massive structures found in dark oak forests. This lavish mansion is home to villagers, and players can find many vindicators and evokers roaming inside the woodland mansions.

Along with villagers, players may also have to fight common hostile mobs like zombies, skeletons, and creepers. No wonder woodland mansions are among the most challenging structures in Minecraft.

3) End cities

End cities (Image via Minecraft)

End cities are the only structure players can find in the End dimension. These structures contain the best loot in Minecraft. Every chest is filled with valuables like diamonds, emeralds, enchanted diamond gears, and more.

Players can also find an elytra in the flying boat of end cities. Looting the flying ship is the only way to obtain elytra in Minecraft. But to get to that, players will have to face many shulkers and their bullets. Shulker bullets apply a levitation effect that can kill players from fall damage.

2) Bastion remnants

Bastion remnant (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft 1.16 Nether Update introduced piglins and their home, bastion remnants. In bastion remnants, players can find hoglins, piglins, and piglin brutes. Hoglins and piglins are easy to avoid, but piglin brutes are the real danger.

After defeating hostile mobs, players can peacefully loot chests that may contain ancient debris, netherite ingots, and diamond items.

1) Ocean monuments

Ocean monument (Image via Minecraft

Ocean monuments Ocean monuments are arguably the most challenging structure in Minecraft. As soon as players come close to an ocean monument, they will get cursed with Mining Fatigue. Players affected with Mining Fatigue cannot break blocks.

The only way to remove Mining Fatigue forever is by defeating three elder guardians. While just entering the structures, players will have to face many guardians. Due to Mining Fatigue, navigating ocean monuments becomes difficult.

Looting chests provide players with various loot items, but some structures can be challenging. Players can prepare potions and use powerful gear to survive in challenging environments.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and solely reflects the views of the writer.

