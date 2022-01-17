5 most commonly eaten food items by Minecraft mobs

Throughout the roster of Minecraft's various mobs come different food items that they prefer, and players should keep them in mind if they want to breed or tame certain animals or other mobs.

Certain foods possess multiple uses when it comes to feeding Minecraft mobs, while others can only be used in a particular instance. It depends on the mob and the food item, but users should always keep their options open when taming and breeding.

Since most food items for mobs are pretty easy to access, it's worth noting the most helpful currently used foods in version 1.18.

Minecraft: Best and most-used food items for taming/breeding mobs

5) Raw/cooked meat

Most raw and cooked meats breed wolves (Image via Mojang)

The go-to in Minecraft for breeding wolves, both raw and cooked meats can lead to a multiplying collection of the helpful creatures. The best part about breeding wolves with meat is the variety of meat available to carry out the task.

Cooked, uncooked, beef, chicken, or pork, gamers can grab a few pieces of meat from any mob that provides it and toss it to a couple of tamed wolves. Before long, they will have another wolf at their side on their adventures.

4) Raw fish

Cats and ocelots love raw fish, but that's not the only use of these items (Image via Mojang)

Raw fish like cod and salmon are easy to obtain in Minecraft, earned simply by fishing. This is great because it's also used to tame and breed common cats and ocelots.

That's not all, as Bedrock Edition players can find raw fish retaining another use as well. They can feed raw fish to tamed wolves to heal them. It won't place them in love mode for breeding, but it's a great way to keep your wolves in top shape for battle.

3) Seeds

Chicken and parrots adore seeds of any type (Image via Mojang)

Much like in the real world, birds are big fans of snacking on seeds in Minecraft. Seeds of any type can be fed to chickens to breed them despite not being able to tame them. However, the same seeds can tame parrots but are incapable of breeding them.

In a way, seeds perform opposite functions for chickens and parrots, but they're still great to use, regardless. Since seeds are readily available after harvesting common crops, gamers might as well use their extras to tame and breed parrots and chickens, respectively.

2) Carrots

Carrots and pigs go well together, but the crops have other uses as well (Image via Mojang)

A highly-effective Minecraft crop with plenty of uses and an easy growth process, carrots are an awesome crop in version 1.18. When converted into golden carrots, players can use them to tame horses, donkeys, and mules.

They can also use golden carrots for breeding these mobs and rabbits. Standard carrots see plenty of use as well, breeding pigs. Carrots can even be attached to fishing rods to create a carrot on a stick, which helps users steer pigs as they ride them.

1) Wheat

A wide array of animals can be tamed and bred with wheat (Image via Mojang)

One of the most straightforward crops to grow in Minecraft, wheat also provides a wide swath of taming and breeding uses for players hoping to raise livestock. Wheat can be fed to llamas (including the Wandering Trader's llama) to tame them.

It can additionally be used to breed cows, goats, mooshrooms, and sheep. Wheat can be fed to heal horses, donkeys, and llamas and given to their babies to speed up their growth.

Furthermore, if wheat is condensed into hay blocks, even more options are available. Gamers can use hay bales to heal and speed the growth of horses and donkeys and breed llamas who have already been tamed.

Truly, wheat stands as likely the most-consumed and used crop when it comes to feeding Minecraft mobs and raising livestock.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

