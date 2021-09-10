5 cool armor sets in Minecraft Dungeons

Minecraft Dungeons, the spin-off of the classic sandbox game, was released on May 26, 2020, for Windows, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. Unlike the original, it does not have an open world, and players cannot mine blocks in it.

In essence, Minecraft Dungeons is an action-adventure title inspired by dungeon crawlers.

Mojang has announced that Minecraft Dungeons will be made available on Steam on September 22, 2021. It has a lot of different armors that gamers can obtain in various ways. Along with increasing their health, armors have other properties, such as pushback resistance and movespeed aura.

Nifty armor sets in Minecraft Dungeons

5) Hungry Horror

Hungry Horror is one of the most unique-looking armors in Minecraft Dungeons. It has glowing eyes and a wide-open mouth with four teeth on the upper jaw and three on the lower.

It provides +20% weapon damage boost aura, 35% damage reduction, and +25% melee attack speed to the player when equipped.

4) Living Vines

Living Vines is a variant of Sprout armor available in the Flame of the Nether DLC. It is primarily deep red, which resembles the Crimson Forest level, and has a green accent.

This armor traps and poisons nearby mobs when rolling, reduces roll cooldown, and heals nearby allies.

3) Frost Armor

This armor has good textures and looks like it is made out of ice. It has a unique feature where it emits a chilling aura.

Aside from that, it also reduces the damage sustained by the player by 35% and provides 50% freezing resistance.

2) Hero's Armor

Hero's Armor is one of the best-looking armors in the game. Instead of having flashy colors, it is white and has some glowing yellow accents, making it look like something a hero would wear.

Like the Living Vines armor, it has health potions that heal nearby allies. Along with that, this armor provides 35% damage reduction and 40% faster potion cooldown.

1) Mystery Armor

Mystery Armor is the coolest armor in Minecraft Dungeons. For the most part, it is light gray and white and has some cool brown and bright colors blending accents in some regions.

It has a gem atop the helmet as well.

