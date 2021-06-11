5 coolest Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update seeds

On June 8th, the Minecraft 1.17 update was officially released on all devices. The first phase of the much-awaited Caves & Cliffs update features beautiful amethyst geodes, many new blocks, items, and mobs.

When a new update is released, some players prefer to upgrade their old worlds, whereas others choose to create a new world and start from the beginning. In the latter's case, using a custom seed, they can get a quick boost in a new world.

Seeds are a bunch of letters or numbers used for world generation in Minecraft. Using them, players can get villages, strongholds, ravines, and more right at spawn.

Coolest Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs seeds

5) Desert village beside mushroom islands

A village seed (Image via u/Plebiain)

Seed: 7777777912877078198

Version: Java Edition 1.17

Coordinates: spawn point

Mushroom islands are one of the rarest biomes in Minecraft, and this seed provides it right at the spawn location. The mushroom island is connected with a desert biome and a village. Beneath this island, players can discover many amethyst geodes.

With access to a village, players won't have to worry about food as there are many hay bales and animal farms. The village also features a temple at the center.

4) Two underwater geodes

Seed: 5553581950597344528

Version: Java Edition 1.17

Coordinates: -1940/67/-134

Amethyst geode is a new cave structure added in Minecraft. It can also generate above the ocean's ground layer.

In this seed, players can find two amethyst geodes in the sea.

3) Bastion remnant merged into fortress

A fortress and a bastion (Image via u/SwartyNine2691)

Seed: 97643

Version: Bedrock Edition 1.17

Coordinates: -4/77/83

Finding a bastion remnant merged into a fortress is rare since both structures usually generate far from each other.

However, in this seed, players can find both of these rare structures connected.

2) A taiga village generates on mountain

A taiga village (Image via Minecraft)

Seed: 3657194155608899462

Version: Java Edition 1.17

Coordinates: -384/98/-254

Minecraft world generation can be a mess sometimes. In this seed, a taiga village generates mountain biomes.

Players looking for unusual seeds should give it a try. The taiga village chests are filled with various loots and also features the unique taiga church.

1) Dream's Luckiest seed?

Seed: -4474272663319004250

Version: Java Edition 1.17

Coordinates: spawn

This seed has almost everything a speedrunner needs. It has a village with a ruined portal at spawn with enough obsidian to build a portal. After getting beds and tools, players can head straight for the nether.

In the nether realm, they can find a bastion remnant pretty close to their portal.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

