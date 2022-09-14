5 cozy cottage blueprints for Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft has always placed a lot of emphasis on building. Over the years, fans of the game have created a ton of stunning designs and published them on a variety of channels. These designs come in different shapes and sizes.

Cozy cottages are the perfect blend of simplicity and aesthetic, making for great homes in the sandbox game. These accommodating structures also boast unique and eccentric appearances. The best part about them is that they don't require complicated building techniques or materials.

This article lists five of the best cozy cottage blueprints that players can use in the 1.19 version of Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Small Cozy Cottage, Aesthetic Cozy Cottage, and 3 other beautiful Minecraft cottage blueprints

1) Starter Cozy Cottage

This build by Minecraft YouTuber Sevaris is a great starter cottage that is ideal for complete beginners. Even though the structure itself is not too big, it stands out thanks to its many distinctive features. The roof is made primarily of stone, while the bottom section is built with a mix of wood and sandstone.

The cottage makes for a cozy home. It has a small footprint but still has room for a kitchen and bedroom. It also comes with many plant areas that can easily be expanded on their own, including a roof filled with grass and flowers.

2) Small Cozy Cottage

This cottage, made by YouTuber Derezero, is primarily made from wood, which is easy to gather from trees or can be obtained by chopping down logs in Survival mode. It is very homely due to its compactness and its cute little porch.

The cottage has tons of windows on each side. It's perfect for a small family. Since it is very small, it won't take up much space in a Minecraft world. Having said that, there is still plenty of room inside to store one's supplies.

Minecraft players can easily expand this cottage if they want it to have the same look but be a little bigger.

3) Mushroom Style Cozy Cottage

This amazing mushroom-style cottage by Minecraft YouTuber Arichoo is a much larger build than the others on this list.

It is ideal for players who enjoy living in the forest. It has a small garden area, with leaves and vines scattered around the outside of the house.

The mushroom cottage is primarily made of wood with great glass windows, so it's less time-consuming than other designs on this list.

4) Aesthetic Cozy Cottage

This is an amazing design by Minecraft YouTuber Croissant Cat. It appears to have been inspired by a crazy fairytale and has a beautiful look. This build would look especially great when constructed in a forest.

The cottage has a large porch and an upper deck. It is surrounded by flowers and trees, which gives it an amazing aesthetic. It also has two floors and a potential attic.

This cottage blueprint is easily one of the cutest options on the list. It is made entirely of wood, which makes it very easy to construct.

5) Lush Cozy Cottage

Last but certainly not least is this huge lush cottage made by a popular YouTuber called Tootsie. It is a much more complex build but is definitely rewarding to construct.

The cottage is beautiful, with a lot of vines hanging from it that can be seen from far away. The cozy atmosphere will make anyone feel comfortable and relaxed.

Players will love this cottage because it has a nice porch and tons of space. It also has a basement and an attic.

