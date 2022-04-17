5 cutest house designs for Minecraft in 2022

It is easy for players to fall into the rut of simply digging out the side of a hill or mountain and building their base there in every Minecraft world. However, there are a number of smaller-scale build ideas that amp up creativity while still being accessible to even those who might think creativity isn’t their Minecraft strong suit.

These builds can appeal to those looking for a number of different feels: functional, natural, hidden, rustic, and cozy just to name a few. Most of these builds appeal to at least two of these vibes, if not more. And remember, experimentation is key. If a player doesn't like the feel of a build, that can be changed by something as simple as adding new block types, or switching the block palette used.

Top 5 cutest design esthetics for Minecraft houses in 2022

5) Survival House

These charming houses made of basic wood and stone make up for their more basic esthetic by featuring enhanced functionality. They have small farms of whatever crops the player needs, as well as ample storage space and room for whatever crafting areas the player might need. Wood and stone are a classic combination for a reason, they just work.

This is a good middle ground between the pure function that some players strive for in their bases, and the creative side of the game, and, as such, would be a good first step for those wanting to work on their building abilities.

4) Farmhouse

The farmhouse esthetic is classified by a rustic vibe of wood and stone buildings, surrounded by expanses of wheat, as well as other Minecraft crops. This ensures the player will be kept well fed, but also adds a very calm, almost serene vibe that large expanses of farmland often have.

The combination of wood and stone brings a sense of comfort and protection with it, as the warm wood tones welcome players in, while the cool grays of the stone exude an aura of safety and strength.

3) Underground House

While most players strive to create towering builds to inspire awe, there is an equally valid method to create builds that strike wonder into those who see them. That is, to create massive bases that span into the depths. These builds also have the advantage of preserving most of the shape of the landscape, having quite a low profile.

Players can also experiment with shapes and styles, though the best one has to be some kind of glass roof. That way, players can enjoy the night sky and natural daytime lighting.

2) Treehouse

Treehouses are a good way to take advantage of any large trees with sprawling branches that are often annoying to cut down. Players can use naturally occurring leaves as a foundation for their roof. This will keep players above the ground and allow for a 180-degree view of the surrounding forest.

These towering trees oftentimes make for grand visual centerpoints for a forest, and can likewise be used as a visual marker for where the home is. This makes them natural hubs for the expansion of a player's base and other Minecraft activities.

1) Cottage

Cottages are the most classic and well-known cute house esthetic for Minecraft. They are often smaller and cozier, with a similar vibe to the treehouse, in that they are much more incorporated into nature than other builds. They often feature a variety of wood types, as well as natural blocks and campfires, and even bricks, a block that oftentimes sees little use, if any.

Make sure to mark the coordinates of the build, however, as sometimes they blend in so well with the surrounding forests that they can be quite difficult to find again once lost.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan