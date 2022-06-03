5 most dangerous blocks as of Minecraft 1.19

Minecraft 1.19 will bring a plethora of new blocks to the game, increasing the existing roster even further. Of these blocks, there are a few that can be potentially hazardous to players.

Looking at the larger picture after The Wild Update, the most hazardous blocks in the game have shifted somewhat. Many of the game's most dangerous blocks have remained unchanged in version 1.19, but one notable addition certainly warrants being considered hazardous.

Re-evaluating the most damaging blocks in Minecraft is certainly worth doing now that The Wild Update will imminently be released. It never hurts for newcomers and veterans alike to brush up on their knowledge.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

Minecraft: The most hazardous blocks after version 1.19

1) Cactus Blocks

Cactus blocks can prick entities that touch them (Image via Mojang)

Story continues below ad

Found abundantly in desert biomes, cactus blocks aren't incredibly dangerous, but they can injure many Minecraft entities.

These entities must come into contact with cacti in order to take damage, but this still makes the blocks dangerous. For example, if multiple cactus blocks are grouped together in close proximity, entities can take damage from multiple blocks at the same time.

This makes cactus blocks particularly useful for certain mob farms and as a defense mechanism for bases. Dropping hostile mobs into a pit filled with cactus blocks can slowly but surely kill them, making it a solid early-game way to protect a player's holdings.

2) Wither Roses

Wither roses can inflict the titular status effect (Image via Mojang)

Story continues below ad

After Minecraft players defeat the fearsome Wither boss, its death will spawn a lone Wither rose. Although careful players won't have many issues with this flower, bumping into it can prove harmful or even fatal.

Upon contact, Wither roses will inflict the Wither status effect, dealing half a heart of damage every half second. This can quickly deal severe damage to players, as it ignores their armor.

If a player is severely weakened after battling the Wither, they should be as careful as possible while extracting the Wither rose. One bad bump into this flower can kill a damaged player very quickly.

Story continues below ad

3) Magma Blocks

Magma blocks can be dangerous to both entities and flammable blocks (Image via Mojang)

A light-emitting block found in the Nether and the Overworld, the magma block is hazardous for a few reasons. The foremost danger lies in directly coming into contact with the block, which will deal one half heart of damage every tick when entities stand on it.

This makes the damage somewhat similar to the Wither status effect, albeit it deals damage at a slower pace. Players can also negate this standing damage by using Frost Walker-enchanted boots, sneaking on the block and being under the effect of Fire Resistance.

Story continues below ad

It's also worth noting that much like Netherrack, magma blocks can stay unendingly aflame. Minecraft players in the Nether, in particular, should be careful because of this. Stepping on a stray magma block can result in taking both fire damage as well as damage from standing on the block itself.

4) Sculk Shriekers

Sculk shriekers can summon the powerful Warden mob (Image via Mojang)

One of Minecraft 1.19's newest additions, sculk shriekers are one of a few different sculk-based blocks. However, compared to every other sculk block (and many other blocks), they're still considerably dangerous.

Story continues below ad

When disturbed either directly via players or by activating sculk sensors, the sculk shrieker will make a piercing shriek sound. Minecraft players will then be afflicted by the Darkness status effect, which pulses their vision between total darkness and ordinary vision. However, this isn't the most dangerous feature the sculk shrieker has.

If disturbed enough times, sculk shriekers in Minecraft will summon the Warden mob. This mob is incredibly powerful and can kill unprepared players in a single strike.

Story continues below ad

Even players who are well-equipped and have a strategy can be killed by the Warden simply by making a few mistakes. Because of this, the sculk shrieker is one of the most dangerous blocks in recent memory.

5) TNT

TNT's explosive nature is incredibly dangerous (Image via Mojang)

A well-known destructive block in Minecraft, TNT is formed from gunpowder and sand or red sand. Once ignited, TNT explodes, dealing a large amount of damage akin to a creeper's explosion.

The higher the number of TNT blocks in proximity, the higher the damage that entities caught in the blast radius will take. Considering TNT blocks can be remotely activated or used in traps, they can be an incredibly easy way to protect a player's assets. However, they also see extensive use in pranks. Anyone can easily kill characters with a small amount of TNT.

One of the best ways for Minecraft players to protect themselves from TNT is via the Blast Resistance enchantment. However, the enchantment can't protect players from a sizable enough TNT explosion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far