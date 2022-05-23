5 easiest wheat farm designs to build in Minecraft

There are six different crops that players can plant, grow and farm in vanilla Minecraft. These six crops are potatoes, wheat, carrots, melons, pumpkins, and beetroot. Out of these, wheat just might be the most versatile as it can be used in a few different food recipes as well as for making hay bales.

For players to get wheat, they have to plant seeds and wait for them to grow or bonemeal them to completion. While getting seeds is easy enough and can be done by just breaking grass, farming it is a little bit more difficult.

Here are a few good designs to try farming wheat.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

Minecraft wheat farm designs to try out

5) Vertical farm

Layered farm (Image via u/Chalcko_ on Reddit)

This design is very simple to make. All it requires is a slowly ascending build that allows for the crops to grow on each layer. Water being placed in one block of dirt or underneath the dirt will suffice to till the dirt and plant anything on it. It doesn't make the crop grow any faster, but it's a step up from the basic design in terms of aesthetics.

4) Greenhouse design

Greenhouses are very popular for farms. Not only do they look really nice, but they can also protect the crops from mobs. Hostile mobs won't spawn inside and destroy them, provided the greenhouse is lit well enough.

Using glass is key here since it allows light to come in and helps the crops grow. Fortunately, rain has no effect on the crops, and the lack of rain inside the house won't hurt them.

3) Garden design

Garden design (Image via Pallangor on YouTube)

The garden design is one of the most aesthetically pleasing farm designs in Minecraft. Essentially, players can decorate their garden with flowers, structures, trees or other things to spice it up. This makes it look a lot more homely and doesn't affect functionality in any way, making it a lot easier on the eyes.

This design will likely take the most time, but for crafters interested in a design like this, time is no object. It can be as detailed and fancy as players want. New items like Azalea bushes, trees, and mossy carpets are great items to add to a strong garden design.

2) On-house design

On house farm (Image via Shock Frost on YouTube)

One of the best-looking farms in Minecraft is the one that's built into or onto a house. It's also one of the easiest to access. Traditionally, a farm is built away from the house, which means players have to go back and forth to do things.

However, in this case, the player is right next to the farm at almost all times. This allows them to complete farming tasks much quicker and makes forgetting things and having to go back and forth not as detrimental.

1) The classic

Classic farm design (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Most Minecraft farms are made using one method. Players typically mine out a lengthy line and place water in it. They then till the two rows beside that row of water to make a farm for all four main crops (wheat, beetroot, potatoes, and carrots). Sometimes they'll raise it and have wood logs surrounding the farm.

Either way, the classic design is the easiest one to build and is quite functional. It might not be the most appealing visually, but that matters very little for functionality. This farm will suffice and won't take crafters a long time to make or maintain.

Edited by Danyal Arabi