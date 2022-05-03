5 most essential builds to have before Minecraft's 1.19 update

Minecraft's upcoming 1.19 update, also known as The Wild Update, will be released at some point this year.

Players enjoying Survival Mode may want to have a few essential builds ready for when the new implementations are made.

To fully explore The Wild Update's new content, including its biomes and mobs, players will want to be well-equipped. This is so that they can venture into their world without a lack of supplies or appropriate armament to protect themselves.

Considering the upcoming deep dark biome is a place rife with danger, players will want to use every survival tool they have available to explore it.

Note: This article solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Ideal builds for surviving Minecraft version 1.19's new content

1) Shelter

An underground shelter posted to Minecraft.net (Image via Mojang)

It goes without saying that a Minecraft survival player won't get far without a place to call home. Players should ensure that they have a roof over their heads that is capable of keeping out hostile mobs. Their home or base should also have all the essentials. Crafting stations, storage, beds, and a significant amount of food must be available.

Without a home base of some variety, players won't have a safe refuge after a day or two of exploring. Things become especially problematic if a player doesn't have a bed available, as they will have to deal with phantoms after three days without sleep, which can be aggravating.

2) Food Farms

A multi-terraced crop farm providing tons of food for the player (Image via BraedC/Minecraft Forum)

Food is another absolute necessity for Minecraft players in Survival Mode. It is essential to keep a player's natural healing active. In the absence of food, players won't be able to replace their missing health points without using alternative items such as potions of healing.

Creating a farm is a fairly simple endeavor, and it's possible to increase the size and scope of a player's crop/animal farm over time. With a sizable food farm, a lone player or even a group of players should have zero issues with keeping their hunger bar topped off and their natural healing ongoing.

3) Experience Farm

Kelp farms are one of the easiest ways to farm experience points (Image via Mojang)

Though experience levels may not be essential to a Minecraft player's immediate needs, they are still necessary for enchanting.

Considering the dangerous locales that players can visit in version 1.19, it behooves them to have an experience farm in place to efficiently enchant the best tools, weapons, and armor.

Fortunately, there are a ton of different designs for farming experience, ranging from small kelp farms to large hostile mob grinding towers that not only provide experience but also items.

Regardless of which design players choose, as long as they're receiving a significant amount of experience, they won't run out of levels while enchanting.

4) Iron Farm

Iron is a core material, and players will need plenty of it to make important tools and blocks (Image via Shulkercraft/Youtube)

Iron is one of the most vital resources in Minecraft, as it is among the core crafting components of many important tools.

Mining iron ore is all well and good, but players can end up prone to supply shortages once they've mined a significant amount of ore in their world.

As an alternative, there are many designs that utilize villagers and iron golems to farm iron from the golems continuously, ensuring a renewable and constant source.

Once players have tapped out their mines, this is a very beneficial farm to have in general, but especially before Minecraft 1.19.

5) Villager Farms

An automated village breeder can ensure players have plenty of trades to choose from (Image via Shulkercraft/Youtube)

Trading with villagers is one of the best ways to obtain various items, including enchanted tools, weapons, and armor. Because of this, it's wise for players to invest in a villager farm, which breeds villagers over time.

Considering Minecraft 1.19 may still have plenty of implementations we don't yet know about, it doesn't hurt to be prepared by trading for many different items. This is to ensure that one is ready for anything that might occur.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh