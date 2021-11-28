5 most exciting Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update part 2 features

The upcoming Minecraft 1.18 update, titled Caves and Cliffs Part 2 adds a ton of game-changing features and new content to Minecraft, which is something that players have been looking forward to for a long time.

While Minecraft 1.17 mainly focused on adding new items and mobs like candles, axolotls, and goats to the game, Minecraft 1.18 will focus more on world and ore generation within Minecraft.

Top 5 Minecraft 1.18 features players can look forward to

5) New ore generation

5) New ore generation

Minecraft 1.18 brings a new and revamped ore generation system with it. The levels at which each ore is generated have been changed, which works in tandem with the world's depth limit being changed as well. Additionally, the amount of ores found in a single ore chain has increased drastically, especially for ores like coal, iron and copper.

4) Copper buff

4) Copper buff

Copper was the latest ore added to Minecraft when the Minecraft 1.17 update was released in July 2021. Copper was added specifically for building purposes, as other ores are rarely suitable for building. In Minecraft 1.18, players can use the stonecutter to make cut copper by duplicating a copper block into 4 times its number. Players also now get 2-5 copper ore while mining it, as opposed to the previous 2-3.

3) Revamped mountain and cave generation

3) Revamped mountain and cave generation

Mountain and cave generation has been totally revamped in Minecraft 1.18. Mountains now reach the game's new build limit of 320 blocks, and gradually increase in height. Six new mountain sub-biomes have been added to the game.

Caves have been overhauled to generate different underground biomes. Additionally, they generate big, hollow spaces within them, potentially exposing a plethora of ores and other resources. The new underground cave biomes include Lush caves and dripstone caves.

2) Build limit changes

2) Build limit changes

Minecraft 1.18 brings a change to the game's build height as well as depth. The height now extends to level 320, while the depth goes down to a whopping -64. These changes affect other aspects such a ore generation and building opportunities in the game.

1) Lush caves

Lush caves are a pretty underground cave biome that is being added with Minecraft 1.18. These are bright green caves filled with various flora like azalea trees and glow berries, which serve as the primary light source in this biome, and can also be consumed as food.

