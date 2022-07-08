5 farms for beginners in Minecraft Bedrock 1.19 update

Recently, Minecraft received a new major update, titled The Wild Update. The update introduced several new blocks and items, and Mojang also added four new mobs and two biomes to the Overworld in the 1.19 update.

Whenever a major update drops, many older players return to enjoy the new features in the blocky sandbox game. The Wild Update has many highly anticipated features, such as frogs, mangrove trees, sculk blocks, deep dark caves, allay, warden, and more.

Many players have created new worlds to discover the exciting features of the version 1.19 update. When starting in a new world, players can make some farms to have an easy start. In this article, players can find some exciting and useful farms to build in their new world.

Best beginner-friendly farms in Minecraft

5) Villager-based crop farm

Villagers are easily the best mob in Minecraft. Players can obtain numerous items by giving a profession to a villager by trading with villagers. Out of all professions, a farmer is the only one with a unique feature.

Farmers have the ability to harvest crops and plant seeds. Players can use this feature to create automatic crop farms. Since a villager only has eight inventory slots, they start to drop items after all inventory slots are filled. Farmers continue to harvest crops and plant seeds even if their inventory is full.

Players can create a minecart collection system under the farmland to collect harvested crops dropped by the farmer. The only downside to building this farm is that players must first find a village or an igloo.

4) Bee-based crop farm

Unfortunately, not everybody is lucky enough to find a villager near their spawn point. Instead of using a farmer, players can create a manual crop farm that uses the bee's natural ability to boost the crop's growth rate.

In Minecraft, bees are able to pollinate various crops. When a bee carrying pollen flies over wheat, potatoes, carrots, beetroots, melon stems, pumpkin stems, berry bushes, and cave vines, they pollinate them, which causes them to grow.

Players can place bee hives near their farms to grow crops quickly. However, they will have to harvest crops and plant seeds manually.

3) Bamboo and sugarcane farm

Bamboo and sugarcane have multiple similarities. As these plants grow similarly, players can farm bamboo and sugarcane on the same farm. Bamboo and sugarcane are both useful resources in Minecraft. Bamboo can be used as fuel, while sugarcane is used for crafting paper and sugar.

When bamboo or sugarcane grows, it can be detected using an observer. Players can use the signal from the observer to trigger a piston, causing it to break the bamboo/sugarcane.

2) Iron farm

It never hurts to have some extra iron in Minecraft. It is one of the most useful resources in the game. If players can find some villagers, they can use them to create an iron farm.

When villagers face illagers or zombies, they get scared and spawn iron golems. Players can use this mechanism to farm iron golems who drop iron ingots upon death.

1) Mob tower farm

In the early game, players can significantly benefit from enchantments. However, these enchantments come at the cost of experience points. To enchant items or obtain enchanted books using an enchanting table, players will need XP levels in Minecraft.

Mob tower farms are one of Minecraft's easiest-to-build mob farm designs. This farm uses the natural spawning mechanism of hostile mobs. Players create a large dark room at a tall height where monsters will spawn. Players can farm mobs like zombies, skeletons, and creepers in a mob tower farm.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

