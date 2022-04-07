5 fun SMP servers for Minecraft in 2022

SMP servers in Minecraft make for the best multiplayer gaming experience in 2022. The magic of multiplayers on Minecraft servers is that players are joined by a diverse community of people from all around the world to collaborate and have fun together in a unique virtual space.

"SMP" is just the abbreviated form of the phrase "Survival Multiplayer". YouTubers such as Dream have popularized this term by making popular video series such as "DreamSMP," which have racked up millions of views.

There are hundreds or even thousands of Java Edition servers that try to offer a good experience, but fall short. For those looking for a great survival community to play on, here is a list of the 5 best Minecraft SMP servers in 2022.

Five fun SMP servers for Minecraft Java Edition

Most of these Minecraft servers implement some plugins to slightly enhance the gameplay experience. GriefPrevention is a plugin that lets players protect their builds through the use of land-claiming.

This makes Minecraft SMP servers much safer and less toxic because it eliminates the threat of trolls and griefers.

5) WilderCraft

IP Address: play.wildercraft.net

This is an excellent choice for players who seek fun SMP servers in Minecraft. It has a long-standing loyal community of players who are welcoming to anyone new that joins the world. Players will surely feel at home as soon as they leave spawn.

WilderCraft also implements GriefPrevention to keep the community friendly and safe. It should be noted that this is a network server, which means that it hosts all its fun SMP servers under the WilderCraft name.

Each of these individual servers host their own smaller community with players, who tend to stay in their favorite communities.

4) Medieval Vanilla

IP Address: medieval-vanilla.com

One of the most fun SMP servers in Minecraft (Image via TrashyOctopus#5953 on Discord)

Medieval Vanilla is an SMP server with an affinity for the Medieval aesthetic. It is a a small, tight-knit, server with an emphasis on being a fun SMP Minecraft server experience.

There are no unnecessary game modes such as Skyblock, Factions, and Capture the Flag. It focuses on providing an enjoyable experience, making it one of the most fun SMP servers in Minecraft.

Thanks to the long-running community, players can enjoy playing long hours building and crafting with friendly banter and top quality cooperation. The server's main aim is to let players play freely without any interference from unnecessary plugins and features

3) Lush Survival

IP Address: hub.lushsurvival.net

A server that prides itself on being anti-Pay-to-Win (Image via Sportskeeda)

Lush Survival is a server that has put a lot of work into making it the best SMP server it can be, yet remaining faithful to vanilla. This server has also implemented a revolutionary feature which lets players control time and weather by conducting votes.

It prides itself on being "Anti-Pay-to-Win", meaning that all players will have pretty much the same experience, regardless of whether they pay.

The survival server boasts of nice tweaks that personalize the player experience, such as cosmetics and disguises, which best serve to lighten up the mood and make it all just a little bit more enjoyable.

2) UneasyVanilla

IP Address: uneasyvanilla.com

UneasyVanilla utilises zero gameplay-altering plugins (Image via Sportskeeda)

Unlike others on this list, this is a harsh SMP server, utilizing nominal zero gameplay altering plugins. This means that the threat of being griefed is a very relevant one.

Since there are no protections such as land-claiming on this server, players that don't want to get griefed tend to hide their base far away. This SMP has attracted a die-hard community of players who love Minecraft survival servers in their simplest form.

1) Vanilla Europa

IP Address: play.vanillaeuropa.com

Up first is the pick for the most fun SMP server in Minecraft, Vanilla Europa. Established in November 2018, it is a server that has fostered a full-on online community. Plus, it also has Bedrock Edition and Java Edition Crossplay enabled.

The SMP has countless builds and bases all across the map, which have been built block-by-block by players throughout the years. By typing "/warps," players can be taken to players' personal warps, which show off their finest builds.

Players standing in front of Map-Arts. (Image via V3AEV#0420 on Discord)

Vanilla Europa has also developed a culture for Map Arts, with players putting an ungodly amount of game-hours into building them. It's astounding how they manage to do all that without creative mode.

For those looking for the best Minecraft SMP servers, there is nothing better than Vanilla Europa. With so many servers trying to be Skyblock, PvP, and Survival all at once, it's good to see a server focusing solely on true-to-game content.

Edited by Saman