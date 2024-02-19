5 fun ways to play Minecraft differently

Minecraft is a game that is easy to get lost in, with several hours slipping by in what feels like mere moments. The resource gathering and expert-level farm builds meant to get players through the late game can be very intensive to create. However, spending countless hours mining the same stone and building the same hyper-efficient farms can get a bit boring, eventually.

Below are five of the most creative ways the community has come up with for playing the game in new and interesting ways that should keep it from getting stale.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the views of the writer.

Five fun alternate Minecraft playstyles

1) Nether-only survival

Comment byu/TrudleR from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

One of the coolest parts of the 1.16 nether update was the inclusion of the nether forests. These biomes include the warped and crimson forests, which consist of huge mushroom "trees" that players can chop down for wood.

Since players can get wood from these forests and Minecraft's piglin bartering system ensures ample access to other tools and items, they can attempt to tame the nether without ever going to the overworld. This unique way of playing the game should force players to come up with creative solutions to problems, making it a great way to spice up a survival playthrough.

2) Biome builds

While many alternate playstyles created by the community intend to add rules or restrictions that make the game more difficult, this playstyle is more suited to those who enjoy peacefully building the in-game days away.

The rules are simple: whenever the player encounters a biome for the first time, they have to stop whatever they are doing and add a uniquely themed build to the biome.

This will encourage creativity and help ensure that every part of the world is given an equal amount of attention and love. It also gives players an excuse to experiment with blocks and palettes they might not otherwise.

3) Hardcore or ultra hardcore

While most of the alternate playstyles for Minecraft involve extra rules or restrictions outside of the game, there is a built-in hardcore mode for players wanting a more difficult experience. This version is permadeath, meaning that mistakes can cost the entire world.

But for players who think even a single death is too forgiving, there is the modded ultra hardcore, or UHC, difficulty. This difficulty turns off natural health regeneration, meaning food can no longer heal. Players must first gain the regeneration effect to heal, meaning Minecraft's always-useful potions are the most consistent means of getting hearts back.

This huge increase in difficulty, where any single fight can be the end of the entire save, keeps the stakes high and makes this one of the best ways to play Minecraft Survival.

4) Nomadic

An early-game nomadic inventory (Image via Mojang)

Players have been experimenting with the nomadic lifestyle in Minecraft since the game's early beta days. The rules of this playstyle are simple: players are only allowed to set up a base overnight and must keep moving and exploring throughout the day.

The unique challenge of this playstyle comes from the fact that players will only be able to keep what they can carry, restricting them to a very limited 36 inventory slots. This challenge of figuring out which resources are worth carrying around is what makes this one of the most entertaining ways to play.

5) Roguelike

Comment byu/Uncommonality from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

This is probably one of the most interesting ways to play Minecraft that the community has yet to come up with. While there are a near-infinite number of personalized variations, the base of the idea is simple.

All players need to do is build a basic Minecraft survival base and then turn inventory on. From here, all players have to do is loot, gather, and explore in a particular direction until they die and are returned to base. Then, they can use the gathered resources to upgrade the base and make new gear before setting out in a new direction.

This turns each life into a "run" and helps keep the game fresh by encouraging exploration in different areas of the world while giving players all the advantages of having a well-developed main base.