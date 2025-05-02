5 game rules worth changing in Minecraft

Minecraft has certain game rules that players can change before starting a new world. These game rules are essentially features that can be turned on or off while creating a new world. This can include features like keeping inventory, respawn time, nether portal time, etc. When creating a world, players can head to the 'more' tab to find game rules.
While most players simply enter the world without tweaking Minecraft game rules, some of them can be worth changing.
A list of 5 Minecraft game rules that can be worth changing
1) Immediate respawn
As the name suggests, the immediate respawn game rule enables players to respawn right away after dying. Usually, after players die, a death screen will show the reason for their death and give them the option to either respawn or leave the game.
This game rule will completely bypass this death screen and respawn players in the world at world spawn or close to your respawn anchor block as soon as they die.
2) Phantom spawning
If players have not slept for three in-game days, they will start seeing phantoms at night. If players have insomnia, these flying hostile creatures will show up. However, there is a certain game rule that can be turned off to stop phantoms from spawning.
Because the phantoms can irritate a lot of players, this game rule allows them to simply switch them off and remain awake for as long as they want.
3) Keep inventory
When players die in Minecraft, everything in their inventory falls to the ground, and they respawn with nothing on them. Even though it is one of the core gameplay features, it is a game rule called keep inventory, which can be toggled on or off.
This rule lets players keep their entire inventory even if they die and respawn. Hence, not a single item in their inventory will be lost.
Players can activate this function to make the game easier if they are having trouble finding important resources they lose after dying. The only disadvantage of dying is that players need to head back to where they were.
4) Nether portal delay
When going to the Nether, Minecraft may take a few seconds to successfully transport players through the portal. After a few seconds of the portal's distortion effect, players will teleport to the other realm. This wait period of seeing distortion and other portal effects can be entirely eliminated with a game rule, since this effect is only present for immersion purposes.
The number of ticks a player must stand in the portal in order to teleport can be changed in the game rule section. To eliminate any wait time, this can be set to zero. Players will then teleport to the Nether as soon as they step into the portal.
5) Number of players required to skip the night
Players will observe that all active players must go to sleep in order to skip the night in a multiplayer world. Given that not every player will have a bed while playing the game, skipping the night by sleeping can be quite challenging. Thankfully, there is a game rule to alter the number of players required to sleep to skip the night.
The sleep % is changed by this game rule. If it is set to 1%, a single player in the server can go to sleep and skip the night for everyone.
