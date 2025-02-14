The latest Minecraft beta and preview introduces a host of fresh features such as trader balances, new sheep spawn mechanics, and more. Apart from these things, the build also modifies existing items and behavior to improve gameplay. However, it seems the popular Keep inventory feature has been reverted, much to the community's surprise.

Here's all you need to know about the changes to the Keep Inventory feature in Easy and Peaceful difficulty in the latest Minecraft beta.

The latest Minecraft beta reverts Keep Inventory feature in Easy and Peaceful difficulty

The latest Minecraft beta reverts the Keep Inventory feature for peaceful and easy modes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

The latest Minecraft beta and preview 1.21.70.23 has reverted the popular Keep Inventory feature in Easy and Peaceful difficulty. Last year, Mojang introduced a new gameplay mechanic as part of the 1.21.50 update that allowed those playing the Easy and Peaceful difficulty modes to retain their inventory even after death.

This feature ensured that the player did not suffer any losses and could start right back from where they died, save for the distance traveled from the spawn point. It was a great feature for those who wanted an easier experience of exploring the Minecraft world rather than engaging in survival mechanics.

The Easy and Peaceful mode makes the gameplay marginally easier by providing easier health and hunger bar adjustments. Paired with the game mode, the Keep inventory feature essentially ensures that the player is not affected by death in the game. While this does seem like a great feature, it could also make survival dull.

However, the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.23 beta and preview introduced an update for the user interface where the Keep Inventory feature was classified as a cheat on all difficulties. This meant that any player enabling the feature would not be able to earn achievements since it would be considered a cheat. It is eerily similar to the major flaw in Bedrock add-ons that considered all packs as cheats.

As of the Minecraft beta, players will need to head over to the Cheats tab and enable them to manually activate the Keep Inventory feature. This will disable their ability to earn achievements in the game, making it a double-edged sword. Mojang has not given any clarification regarding the change — it could be a temporary modification that might get addressed in the future or implemented as the standard.

While this change will not affect regular survival, hardcore, and creative users, it could be bad news for players who enjoyed feeling invincible in the peaceful and easy modes of Minecraft. Bedrock achievements are one of the most interesting aspects of the game so this change could affect the purists who love to chase every accolade on offer.

