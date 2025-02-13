The Minecraft Snapshot 25w07a introduced a host of new features, ranging from a sheep spawn overhaul to new trades for mobs like cartographers and wandering traders. Apart from this, it also made modifications to existing items and blocks to improve the overall gameplay experience for players.

On that note, here are the best features and changes in Minecraft Snapshot 25w07a.

Best features and changes made in Minecraft Snapshot 25w07a

1) Sheep spawn mechanic overhaul

Minecraft Snapshot 25w07a adds a new mechanic for biome-based spawning of sheep types (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Mojang has been improving the features of a host of flora and fauna recently, even adding new variants for popular mobs like pigs, cows, and chickens. To that end, the Minecraft Snapshot 25w07a has introduced a biome-based spawn mechanic for sheep.

As per the latest Minecraft Snapshot, sheep now have new rules for which color of wool they have based on the particular biome they spawn in. Just like the hot and cold variants for cows and pigs, sheep will also appear with specific shades based on where they spawn.

Each biome type — temperate, hot, and cold — will have three rarities of spawn. The color of each rarity is based on the particular biome the sheep appears in. That said, here are all the different biome-based spawns after the Minecraft Snapshot 25w07a:

Temperate biomes (these colors are unchanged from current behavior):

Common sheep color is white.

Uncommon sheep colors are black, gray, light gray, and brown.

There is a rare chance for a pink sheep to spawn.

Cold biomes:

Common sheep color is black.

Uncommon sheep colors are light gray, light blue, blue, and cyan.

There is a rare chance for a pink sheep to spawn.

Warm biomes:

Common sheep color is brown.

Uncommon sheep colors are gray, yellow, orange, and red.

There is a rare chance for a pink sheep to spawn.

Even within these new biome-based spawns, the changes in the Minecraft Snapshot 25w07a keep the existing spawning rule in mind since it makes the chances of obtaining the pink variant of the mob as rare as ever.

Additionally, the visual styles of the sheep will reflect the temperature of the biome — hot biomes will produce sheep with yellow, orange, or red color, while cold biomes will result in light blue, cyan, and other lighter-shaded variants.

On the other hand, temperate biomes like plains and forests will spawn uncommon sheep colors, such as black, gray, and light brown — the regular variants seen in the world across biomes. This format follows the newly implemented biome-based variants of cows, pigs, and chickens that were introduced recently.

2) Cartographer trader rebalance in Minecraft

Cartographers carry more maps and items as part of the changes in the Minecraft Snapshot 25w07a (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft Snapshot 25w07a finally implements the much-awaited village trader rebalance (which was an experimental change until now), unlocking a host of new trade options. The new Snapshot finally brings the features that were introduced in the Bedrock 1.21.70.23 beta and preview a while ago. Apart from adding new items, the update also improves the prices for a range of items in stock.

The cartographers now sell seven maps, and each points to a new village or structure. However, it is worth mentioning that depending on where their village is located (like savannas, deserts, or plains), the mob will sell a unique and different range of maps specific to the biome.

Additionally, the trader in each biome will have an assorted collection of colored banners (two traders may or may not have the same collection of banners). This feature is great for players trying to unlock all banner patterns in Minecraft.

The cartographer trader rebalance introduced in the latest Snapshot is a major overhaul targetted toward players who love discovering new places the old-fashioned way — by exploring and roaming, rather than relying on Minecraft seed maps to find structures. These new items and maps in the Minecraft Snapshot 25w07a can be a great way for gamers to locate rare areas and obtain some sweet loot.

3) Wandering trader rebalance in Minecraft

The wandering trader gets a major overhaul in the Minecraft Snapshot 25w07a (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

The wandering trader finally gets a host of major quality-of-life updates in the Minecraft Snapshot 25w07a. The mob now has better prices, more trades, and sells a larger number of items. However, one of the most significant changes in the update is the new trade option — the trader will also buy basic items such as water or milk buckets from players in exchange for emeralds.

These are the items you can sell to the wandering trader in exchange for emeralds:

Trader Buys Player receives Count Number of trades until disabled Baked Potato 1 Emerald 1 1 Fermented Spider Eye 1 Emerald 3 1 Hay Bale 6-20 Emeralds 1 1 Milk Bucket 1 Emerald 2 1 Water Bottle 1 Emerald 1 1 Water Bucket 5 Emeralds 2 1 Spruce Log 1 Emerald 8 4

These changes in the Minecraft Snapshot 25w07a make the wandering trader one of the most hassle-free sources for players to get their hands on emeralds for trade and purchases. It is also a great way for players to offload excess stock without letting it go to waste.

Additionally, these overhauls in the Minecraft Snapshot 25w07a make the mob a great asset for players who rely on it in skyblock challenges and other similar maps. As part of its trades, the wandering trader can now have a chance to sell these new items alongside the previously available ones:

Logs (Acacia, Birch, Dark Oak, Jungle, Oak, Spruce, Pale Oak or Cherry)

Enchanted Iron Pickaxe

Potion of Invisibility

4) Changes to mobs and blocks

Minecraft Snapshot 25w07a introduces the natural generation of camels in the desert (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft Snapshot 25w07a also introduces an array of modifications to mobs and blocks to improve the overall gameplay experience for players. As part of the update, a bush can now only drop when broken with shears or a tool imbued with silk touch. It is also replaceable when building, making it a great decorative block.

Additionally, the mooshroom has received a slight visual update and now possesses an extruded snout. This adds to the long line of fauna-themed updates and modifications that Mojang seems to be doing this year. On the other hand, the camel can now spawn naturally in the desert, alleviating the barrenness of the biome.

Apart from this, the ambient block sounds in deserts, badlands, and pale gardens have been moved from "Blocks" to the "Ambient/Environment" category. This ensures proper categorization and makes it easier for players to experience them. As for bundles (one of the most popular items in the game), they can now be found in some chests inside villages.

