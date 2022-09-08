5 great Minecraft biomes for beginners in 2022

New players are constantly joining Minecraft and exploring its vast world. When they spawn in a world for the first time, they are on their own and need to survive against all kinds of external dangers. Hence, choosing a biome to settle in becomes essential.

There are all kinds of biomes in the game, from peaceful plains to the dangerous Deep Dark. Luckily, players will first spawn in a fairly safe environment where they can run around and find trees to start progressing. However, after a while, they will have to choose where they want to create their first base.

Windswept Hills, Beach, and 3 other Minecraft biomes that are ideal for beginners in 2022

1) Mushroom Fields

No hostile mob spawns in the Mushroom Fields biome (Image via Mojang)

Hostile mobs are one of the main obstacles that players face in Minecraft. These mobs always try to attack and kill players. Fortunately, Mushroom Fields are special Overworld biomes where no hostile mobs spawn. This makes them the perfect biomes for beginners.

However, Mushroom Fields can also be terrible for a player's general survival. This is because trees do not generate in these biomes, and the only mob that players will find are Mooshrooms.

2) Windswept Hills

Windswept Hills are great for players who want to build unique builds in the game (Image via Mojang)

Windswept Hills are one of the most common biomes in Minecraft. They are great for new players since they can start creating builds around the hill.

Players can even create their base on top of a hill and light up their surroundings to avoid hostile mob spawning.

Moreover, the hills might generate several iron and coal ores for players to mine.

3) Forest

Players will have ample wood supply in a forest biome in the game (Image via Mojang)

Wood is one of the most important resources in Minecraft. Players constantly need wood to craft all kinds of blocks and items.

Hence, a forest is a brilliant biome for beginners since they can gather loads of wood logs. Players can also clear out an area and live in this biome.

The only downside is that more hostile mobs can spawn in forests due to the tree shade.

4) Beach

Beaches are great for accessing both land and water bodies in the game (Image via Mojang)

Soon after spawning in a new world, players will notice that nearly half of the world is filled with different kinds of water bodies. Oceans, rivers, and lakes are some of the most interesting biomes to explore, as players can find aquatic mobs and several structures.

New players can set up camp on a beach biome so that they can access both land and water biomes. It is an excellent location to build a relaxing beach house and other structures. This is where players can also find loads of sand blocks, from which they can make glass blocks.

5) Plains

A plains biome is arguably the best option for new players of the game (Image via Mojang)

Plains are arguably the most common biomes in Minecraft. They are often located close to forests and savannas. When players first spawn in a world, they will most likely end up in plains.

Players can find loads of farm animals in plains, making them one of the best biomes to obtain food items. Due to the flat terrain, it is also the easiest biome to build on.

All these factors make a plains biome ideal for new players of the game.

