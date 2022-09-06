5 best Minecraft enchantments to help you survive

Minecraft is a magical game with loads of mysterious and unique features that players can use. One of the most popular magical features is enchantment. These special powerups can be applied to tools, weapons, and armor to unleash their full potential. These can either be applied via enchanting tables or enchanted books.

The main aim of Minecraft is survival. There are several hostile mobs that players will have to deal with to progress further. There are some enchantments that make a player's life easier. Whether defensive or offensive, both types of enchantments help players survive in the vast world built by Mojang. Here's how to arm yourself with five of the best enchantments that help with survival.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 best enchantments that help players survive in Minecraft

5) Infinity

Infinity enchantment on a bow help players shoot unlimited arrows in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Soon after players enter the game, they will start using bows and arrows to fight off stronger enemies from afar. This is where the infinity enchantment will be extremely helpful. When players shoot arrows from an unenchanted bow, the bow will only be able to shoot the number of arrows the player has.

However, if players have the infinity enchantment, they only need one arrow in their inventory for the bow to shoot unlimited arrows.

4) Sharpness

Sharpness enchantment increases the attack damage of Minecraft melee weapons (Image via Mojang)

This is another offensive enchantment that players can use and is one of the best combat-related enchantments for melee weapons. Players fighting loads of mobs will always want to eliminate the enemies as quickly as possible. This is where the sharpness enchantment can help since it increases the overall attack damage of both swords and axes.

Players can easily survive multiple mobs by quickly killing them with their enchanted swords. Though there are other offensive enchantments, sharpness is considered to be the best.

3) Feather Falling

Feather Falling will not reduce the falling speed. It will reduce the fall damage in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

In the game's vast world, players will travel through all kinds of difficult terrains. One of the most common causes of death in the game is due to fall damage. New players are prone to jumping or slipping from high altitudes resulting in their death due to fall damage.

This is where the feather falling enchantment can greatly help players since it reduces the fall damage taken. Although it does not reduce the falling speed of a player, the enchantment is quite effective.

2) Respiration

Respiration allows players to breathe longer underwater in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Players will frequently dive deep underwater to explore all the hidden structures and treasures the game has to offer. However, they have limited breath, due to which they have to resurface to breathe again. This can sometimes be tedious and irritating, making the respiration enchantment the perfect solution.

This can be applied to a helmet since it decreases the speed at which breath runs out. Players will have more time to explore underwater in one go.

1) Protection

Protection enchantment adds a bonus damage reduction on armor parts (Image via Mojang)

When it comes to survival, armor becomes a player's best friend since it takes all the heavy blows and helps players retain their health for longer. Considering this, protection is arguably the best enchantment for survival.

Though there are different kinds of protection enchantments, the regular one is the best since it increases the overall capabilities of armor when protecting the player. Gamers can apply this enchantment to every armor part to unleash its full potential.

