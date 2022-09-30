5 helpful survival tips for beginners in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft is known all over the planet as one of the best survival games of all time. With the fifth biggest world in all of gaming, the game is only overshadowed by games like No Man’s Sky, Elite Dangerous, Star Citizen, and Eve Online.

The game’s large size has always been a fascinating subject amongst players. It truly helps the “survival” game mode succeed and carve a virtually infinite sandbox world full of treacherous cliffs, dangerous mobs, and unique structures.

Survival is known to many people as the “default” game mode and has players spawn into the world without any resources or navigation tools. While veteran players are pretty used to this and should not have any problem settling in the game’s world, beginners might need a hand in figuring out what exactly survival Minecraft is.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Essential things new players must remember when venturing out into the Minecraft world

5) Gather wood and seek shelter

As soon as they spawn, players should go straight to the nearest source of wood. Wood is the most important resource for any player during the game's earliest stages. Players must use this wood to make planks and combine it with three blocks of wool to make a bed.

Once this is done, players need to find a place where they can put down that bed and skip the night. This has to be done with utmost urgency, as the low light levels of nighttime allow hostile mobs like creepers, skeletons, and zombies to spawn, all of which can cause significant damage to a new player.

Alternatively, many players may be fortunate enough to find a village near their spawning area. If this is the case, they’re advised to use those villages for shelter and other significant resources important to their survival.

4) Get basic gear ASAP

Aside from finding shelter, Minecraft players also need to be able to defend themselves. While daytime makes most of the overworld quite safe, players can still encounter hostile mobs inside caves and other low-lit areas.

The lowest tier of swords is made using wood, a resource that is abundantly available across most of the Overworld. Similarly, tools are an essential accessory in any player’s inventory in survival mode.

Pickaxes are needed to mine ores and upgrade gear, axes are needed to chop down wood faster, hoes are needed to tend to food-based farms, and shovels help players dig dirt faster. Aside from this, players should also make shields and armor sets.

3) Find food

As soon as a player spawns inside the Minecraft world, their hunger bar starts depleting, gradually increasing the need for food. If the hunger bar runs out, players will start losing health slowly. Food can be obtained in the form of meats, crops, etc.

Killing animals like cows, chickens, pigs, and sheep drops their raw meat, which can be cooked using a furnace to make it an efficient source of health and hunger points. Alternatively, crops like wheat and potatoes can be grown to yield their food items.

2) Learn the “MLG” trick

The MLG trick is one of Minecraft's most popular methods of preventing fall damage. The basic idea here is to put something between the player and the ground before impact.

The trick is mainly associated with water buckets, as many players use them to place water when falling. However, hay bales, slime blocks, and beds can also be used.

1) Don’t dig straight down

The best advice anyone can give a new player in Minecraft is to tell them not to dig straight down. As mentioned above, the world of Minecraft is a dangerous place on the surface, but even more so underground.

For one, the low light level allows hostile mobs to spawn in huge numbers. Aside from this, players can be crushed and killed by falling blocks like gravel or sand.

However, the biggest dangers of digging straight down remain falling into lava and fall damage. The Caves and Cliffs update changed cave generation by a huge amount, allowing gigantic caverns to generate. Many of these have large lava pools, and digging straight down can result in the player falling into them.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes