5 most iconic builds for Minecraft's 1.19 update

Minecraft's "The Wild Update" may not be released for a few more days (June 7, 2022), but players have already begun to use its content for new builds.

Thanks to Mojang's Minecraft 1.19 preview snapshots and betas, players have had quite some time to work with its new additions. This has resulted in some truly exceptional builds, all before the full update has even been released.

Undoubtedly, more builds will be incoming in the days after version 1.19 releases, but at the moment, there's still a very impressive collection. To build a little anticipation for The Wild Update, it doesn't hurt to look at some of the more iconic and creative builds already produced.

Amazing Minecraft 1.19 builds that are sure to inspire players

5) Mud Brick House by Crafty-Grape-6415

Mud bricks complement existing blocks quite well (Image via u/Crafty-Grape-6415/Reddit)

Mud is one of the more intriguing blocks being added in Minecraft 1.19, partly due to the many forms it can take. There are standard mud blocks, packed mud, and mud bricks.

This build utilizes mud bricks in a very pleasing form, constructing them in a tower form to complement the oxidized copper roofing. At the back of the home, there is also a small farm for sugar cane and bamboo. If players recreate this build, surely they can swap that farm out for more traditional crops if they'd like.

4) Mangrove Swamp Stream House by Ladaz

Combining mud bricks and mangrove logs is a perfect match in this build (Image via u/Ladaz-/Reddit)

Mangrove swamps are a major addition to Minecraft 1.19, and this build takes full advantage of them. Minecraft Builder Ladaz used mud bricks and mangrove logs to create a home placed right on top of a gentle mangrove stream. A lifted dock simultaneously allows players to head back onto the ground or take a boat out on the stream if they'd like.

There's even a nice cooking area featuring a campfire and a cauldron suspended on a chain, which is a unique way to create an outdoor cooking experience.

The house is also packed with all sorts of mushrooms for decoration in the various planter boxes. Overall, this detailed build uses Minecraft 1.19's new block variety to great effect.

3) The Warden Ritual by disruptive_builds

This is a small build but a haunting one (Image via u/disruptivexart/Reddit)

Disturbing a sculk shrieker and summoning Minecraft's new Warden mob is spooky enough, but this build takes that concept up a notch. Here, the sculk shrieker is surrounded by dark candles, all lit in perfect geometric spacing around the block with a few splashes of redstone dust to accent it.

The Warden is eerie on its own, and adding an occult summoning theme to the process is even creepier. One of the best aspects of this build is that it's effortless to build.

All players will need is a few honeycombs, grey dye, and string for the candles. Redstone dust is self-explanatory, and players should have no issue finding plenty of redstone ore on their way down into the deep dark biomes.

2) Mangrove Swamp Village by thefallen_angel7

This new village concept is remarkably detailed (Image via u/thefallen_angel7/Reddit)

Although The Wild Update has yet to add villages in mangrove swamp biomes, that hasn't stopped players from building one themselves. Using the home designs seen in other biomes, Minecraft builder thefallen_angel7 created a village so detailed that it almost looks as if Mojang had created it themselves. All the popular accommodations are present, including farms and hay bales.

The buildings themselves are made from mangrove wood and mud bricks, ensuring they fit right in with their home biome. To make something so game-accurate is very impressive. Mojang might even implement some of these design choices if they ever decide to bring mangrove villages to the fore in the future.

1) Mud Brick Train Bridge by basementchild

Fortunately, these mud bricks are sturdy enough to carry a train across them (Image via u/basementchild/Reddit)

Mud blocks' earthen tones should give them a great amount of synergy with other blocks in version 1.19. The Minecraft Builds subreddit was surely led to believe so after basementchild posted this build.

Using various wood types (including mangrove) as support structures, this mud brick bridge fits in perfectly with the dark tones of terracotta found in badlands biomes. Blackstone lines the top of the track's hoardings, adding a little contrast. Real-world mud bricks surely couldn't support the train of a locomotive, but this build shows it's more than possible in the confines of Minecraft.

What players can learn from this build is considerable. Since mud blocks work so incredibly well with brown and muted gray blocks, they're essentially begging to be worked into designs that focus on nature.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

