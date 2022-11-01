5 interesting facts about biomes in Minecraft

Biomes are regions in Minecraft that make up the near-endless map of the game. They are made up of different blocks and entities that vastly differ depending on the biome. A variety of factors like temperature, humidity, light, and more determine the appearance of a biome.

After players spawn in a new world, they can explore Overworld, Nether, and End biomes. However, they may not know some fascinating facts about them. These regions may even be ignored after a while, as they repeat themselves after every few hundred blocks. Here are some interesting points about the different biomes in Minecraft.

5 things players may not know about Minecraft biomes

1) The End realm has five different types of biomes

There are five different biomes in Minecraft's End realm (Image via Sportskeeda)

When explorers enter The End realm to fight the Ender Dragon, they will soon notice that the entire dimension looks similar. Big and small islands in The End are mostly made up of end stone.

The realm has five different types of biomes: The End, Small End Islands, End Midlands, End Highlands, and End Barrens. Players may initially have trouble distinguishing between them, since the main body of these islands looks identical. However, there are a few differences in terrain generation, chorus trees, and end cities.

2) There are several unused biomes in the Bedrock Edition

Biomes like Desert Lakes are unused in Bedrock Edition (Image via Minecraft Fandom Wiki)

There are several unused biomes still present in Bedrock Edition. Although they won't generate in a normal world, they can be accessed through custom commands in newer versions of the game.

Legacy Frozen Ocean, Desert Lakes, Mountain Edge, Deep Warm Ocean, Hills, Badland Plateaus, Modified Plateau, Modified Wooded Bandlands Plateau, and Mushroom Field Shores are some of the unused biomes. They remain in Bedrock Edition but have been completely removed from Java Editon.

3) The color of the sky changes with biomes

Even the colors of the sky and fog change in different biomes (Image via Minecraft Fandom Wiki)

Players must be aware of how the color of grass and leaf blocks change from biome to biome. Similarly, the colors of the sky and fog also change depending on the biome the player is in. The color of the sky is not directly determined by temperature and downfall values, since each biome has a specific color code for the sky.

However, the color code for the biome varies depending on how warm or cold the biome is. The warmer a biome, the brighter the sky and fog will be. On the other hand, the sky takes on a slight purple hue in colder biomes.

4) There are different numbers of biomes in Java and Bedrock

Many players must be unaware of how many Minecraft biomes there are in a world (Image via Sportskeeda)

Even though explorers will find a plethora of biomes in a world, they may be unaware of their exact number. In Java Edition, there are a total of 63 biomes, including 52 Overworld biomes, five Nether biomes, and five End biomes.

On the other hand, Bedrock Edition has a whopping 84 biome types, including 48 in the Overworld realm, five in the Nether realm, one in the End realm, and 30 unused biomes.

5) The void is also considered a biome

The void is also considered a biome in the game (Image via Minecraft Fandom Wiki)

Believe it or not, the terrifying void that players are scared of in the End realm is also considered a biome. Although it is completely empty and kills players immediately, it falls under the biome category since it is also a region in the world.

In creative mode, this empty biome can be used to construct redstone contraption worlds without having the surroundings interfere with blocks. Furthermore, it can even be used by map creators to construct completely custom terrain and maps.

