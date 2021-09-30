5 biomes removed from Minecraft

In its long history, Minecraft has received innumerable updates. When the game was first revealed, there were only layers of grass, dirt and cobblestone. |However, developers soon added biomes to the natural world generation.

Biomes are randomly generated areas with unique geographical features, trees, mobs, temperatures and distinct colors for the sky, grass and water. As of Minecraft 1.17, players can discover over 60 types of biomes.

Such a wide variety of biomes was possible after testing and removing some biomes. This article takes a look at all the biomes that have been removed from Minecraft.

Biomes that no longer exist in Minecraft

1) Ice desert

An ice desert (Image via Minecraft)

In Minecraft, some biomes are available in the game code, but do not generate naturally. The ice desert was an unused biome added in Java Edition alpha version 1.2.0. These cold biomes were similar to desert biomes but generated with layers of snow.

The ice desert was the coldest biome in Minecraft as it had a temperature of 0.0. It was removed in the Adventure Update, which was released in 2011.

2) Seasonal forests

A seasonal forests (Image via Minecraft)

Seasonal forests were similar to regular forests in Minecraft. These biomes used to have a temperature greater than 97% and a rainfall value between 45% and 90%. Seasonal forests used to generate between forests and rain forests. Unfortunately, these lush forests were removed in the Adventure Update.

3) Shrublands

A shrubland (Image via Minecraft)

The shrubland was an uncommon biome similar to plains added in alpha version 1.2.0. This biome had low flat lands and featured few trees. Like swamplands, these biomes were usually small in size.

Shrublands would generate when temperatures were between 50% and 97%, and rainfall value was 35%. Like other biomes on this list, shrublands were also removed after developers released the Adventure Update.

4) Rain forests

A rain forest (Image via Minecraft)

The rain forest was the predecessor of the jungle biome in Minecraft. This biome was added in alpha version 1.2.0. Like jungles, rain forests had a dense tree population compared to other biomes available at the time.

Rain forests would generate in an area when the temperature was above 97% and rainfall was above 90%. This biome was filled with oak and birch trees. It was removed in Java Edition beta 1.8, titled Adventure Update.

5) Tundra

Tundra (Image via Minecraft)

Also Read

Tundra was the forerunner of the snowy biomes currently available in Minecraft. This biome had flat, barren lands covered with snow. Players could only find a few trees and mobs in tundra biomes.

Tundra biomes were one of the worst places to spawn in alpha versions, as trees were rare. Players also struggled to find enough food in this biome. It was removed in the Adventure Update as well.

Edited by Sabine Algur