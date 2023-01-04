5 interesting facts about Minecraft Potions

Minecraft is a game with no limits; you can be anyone: a farmer, a miner, and an architect. You can also learn how to brew potions and use them for various purposes like healing yourself, making a slime jump higher, or just for fun.

Tons of potions exist within Minecraft, and even though they were added to the game a long time ago, many people aren't fully educated about them. That said, these are the top five interesting facts about Minecraft potions.

Essential Minecraft potion knowledge

1) How to get dragon's breath

How To Get Dragon Breath Potion (Image via Youtube/RajCraft)

The search for dragon's breath begins by locating an ender dragon in the End. By completing an End Portal, which serves as a bridge connecting the Overworld and the End, you can enter the latter's dimension.

When you eventually come across an ender dragon, watch out for its breath attack. You will notice a cloud of purple particles in the air following the attack, which is the breath of the dragon. Go to your hot bar, choose a glass bottle, and then make your way to the purple cloud. Right-click to fill the glass container once you are close enough to scoop some of these particles into it. The glass bottle will turn into dragon's breath, and you will notice a change in its hue.

2) Using potions on undead mobs

Using Potions On Undead Mobs (Image via Minecraft)

Another interesting note about potions is that healing potions will hurt undead mobs. Although not a bug, this is quite an interesting quirk in the game. Take full advantage of this knowledge, especially when you're playing on multiplayer servers where others may be unaware of this surprisingly useful fact.

Now, just the way healing potions do the opposite of what they're supposed to, so do the damage potions when used on undead mobs. If you use the latter on undead mobs, they will regain hit points. This reversal is another funny thing you should try to keep in mind when dealing with these pesky mobs.

3) These seven potion effects can't be brewed

Seven Potion Effects Can't Be Brewed (Image via Youtube/Greg Brose)

In Minecraft, you can brew up a broad selection of potions that will help you in the quest to survive. However, some potion effects used to or still can't be brewed. Here are seven such examples,

Potion of hunger

Potion of nausea

Potion of blindness

Potion of decay

Potion of resistance

Potion of dullness

Potion of haste

Not all the potions mentioned above are still impossible to brew, but when they were originally added to the game, you just couldn't.

4) Splash water bottles extinguish fires

Splash Water Bottles Extinguish Fire (Image via Minecraft)

All you need to do to put out a fire is throw a splash water bottle at it. Besides getting rid of the flames, this cool addition can be used in roleplay servers as a firefighter.

A splash water bottle is useful when you don't have the materials to make a water bucket, or you don't want water to spill all over and potentially kill the grass or break other things.

5) Thirty unused potions that have no effects

Thiry Unused Potions That Have No Effects (Image via Minecraft Fandom)

The cauldron was the original potion-making method, though it was never officially released, possibly because of the unused potions, as the table above shows.

Such an aspect is fascinating to look into, as it isn't seen very often where they completely void new things from being added.

