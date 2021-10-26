5 most irritating mobs in Minecraft (2021)

Minecraft is a challenging survival game where players need to stay alive and thrive in an open world. They have to defend against enemies during the night, find food to remain alive, and make progress in their journey.

However, there are some enemy mobs that are extremely annoying to deal with. They cause players great difficulty and often feel like an unnecessary obstacle in the game.

5 mobs that Minecraft players find annoying

Technically, almost all hostile mobs are irritating in a way because they are meant to disrupt a player's journey in Minecraft. But the mobs listed below are some of the most annoying ones of them all.

5) Silverfish

Silverfish (Image via Minecraft)

These pesky creatures are called Silverfish, and they can spawn in groups while mining any infested block, or from a spawner in strongholds. They are very annoying as they are difficult to strike because of their small hitbox, and can collectively do a lot of damage to the player.

4) Endermen

An Enderman (Image via Minecraft)

Endermen are tall, scary, and strong neutral mobs in Minecraft. These creatures are a nuisance because of their teleportation and block picking abilities. They can teleport almost anywhere except on water. They can even teleport inside players houses.

Endermen can pick up blocks and carry them around, which can be annoying for players who are trying to build anything in the game. They can also attack players who stare at them for too long. Hence, new players are hesitant to engage with the mob.

3) Ghasts

Ghasts (Image via Minecraft)

Ghasts are the scariest mobs in the Nether realm of Minecraft. They are ghost-like hostile mobs which fly around the Nether and attack players with fireballs. This can also burn and damage blocks, and can disrupt the already difficult Nether journey of a player. Their attacks can be even more dangerous when a player is building a bridge in the Nether.

2) Baby Zombie

A baby zombie (Image via Minecraft)

The only thing more annoying than a regular Zombie in Minecraft is a Baby Zombie. These smaller and faster versions of regular Zombies are quite troublesome. Due to their small hitbox and speed, they are harder to attack. However, they damage the players with the same force as a regular Zombie.

1) Creeper

Creeper (Image via Minecraft)

The king of annoying mobs in Minecraft is a Creeper. These silent creatures have only one aim in the game, which is to sneak up on players and explode. They don't make any noise other than a hissing sound when they are about to explode.

These are very irrirating because they can kill players and even ruin their builds with an explosion. They have given the highest number of jump scares to players and have made many rage quit the game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

