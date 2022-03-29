5 least used potions in Minecraft

Potions are special magical liquids in Minecraft. This is meant to help players in several scenarios while they survive. Some of them positively affect players, and some have negative effects for players to throw against their opposition, be it a mob or a player.

Even though all of them help players in one way or the other, some are less used than others. There are, in total, 15 different types of these liquids in the game, all giving different types of status effects to the players for a brief moment.

Brewing is an elaborate system in the game which requires a whole different set of items. These liquids can be further improved by elongating the duration and strengthening their effects.

5 potions that are least used in Minecraft

5) Potion of slowness

Slowness (Image via Minecraft)

While this is an excellent option if players are getting chased by mobs or players and want to evade them, it slows the opposition down to 85% speed. If players upgrade the liquid, it can also slow them down to 40%. However, this is less used when compared to other negative potions like harming or weakness.

4) Potion of swiftness

Swiftness (Image via Minecraft)

This is also less used than others as it gives players the ability to walk or run faster. Players usually use this status effect through a beacon around their base and prefer to use health-focused potions more than this. This is still a good option if players want to evade the situation quickly.

3) Potion of invisibility

Invisibility (Image via Minecraft)

As the name suggests, this helps players completely vanish their bodies to avoid getting noticed by mobs or players. However, this is less used because if players wear any armor, the detection range of mobs and players increases drastically.

Hence, players will have to take a massive risk by wearing no armor and walking amongst hostile mobs. There is a chance they can detect the player, and an attack can be dangerous without any armor.

2) Potion of poision

Poison (Image via Minecraft)

This is a lesser-used negative potion compared to others. This essentially poisons any opposition, and they start taking damage. This is usually used as a splash potion to throw toward entities. It is less used as potions like harming and weakness are more effective in fights, though this is still a good alternative.

1) Potion of leaping

Leaping (Image via Mojang)

Players usually jump around to traverse through difficult and tall terrains. If the terrain is more than one block in height, they usually build a tower with spare blocks to reach the height. Hence, the potion of leaping is one of the least used potions.

Even if players want a jump boost effect, they usually use a beacon for it. This is only useful in some rare situations, making it one of the least used potions.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

