5 Minecraft biomes that deserve new features

Minecraft’s blocky world is made up of different biomes. These biomes are unique regions with specific flora and fauna. For example, the desert biome is dry with few food sources and barely any water. The jungle is a warm biome with dense trees and animals. The distinct qualities of these biomes make the blocky world interesting to explore.
However, the biomes in Minecraft can certainly benefit from new features. To keep the game fresh, developers update older or less-used biomes to make them more attractive. This will encourage players to explore more, as they hunt for different resources. This article will list the five biomes that could benefit from new additions.
5 Minecraft biomes that need new features
1) Desert biome
The desert is the most visually distinct biome in the overworld. It has sand, cacti, and desert temples with some good loot in it. However, it does not offer much for players after the early game. Adding new desert animals or structures can give players more reasons to return.
For example, desert snakes or burrowing mobs could create new challenges, while Desert village variants or hidden oases could offer new trading options or farming tools. New crops that grow only in hot climates could also be added. How interesting it would be if there were useful resources restricted to the desert biome, forcing players to visit it regularly and even set up a base there.
2) Swamp biome
Swamps have some unique blocks like slime and lily pads, but they are not often visited by players. Last year, Mojang Studios added the bogged skeleton variant that spawns in this biome. This has certainly made the region more interesting, but it's not enough.
The biome could be improved with new plants or swamp-specific mobs. Swamps could also get new fishing rewards or special trees with new wood types. Mud is already in the game, but more uses for it could be explored in this biome. A swamp village with houses made on stilts would also be a great addition.
3) Badlands biome
The badlands or the mesa is a rare biome that has a very distinct look. The area is made of colorful terracotta blocks, and players can find many abandoned mineshafts as well. The only thing that makes this biome worth exploring is the abundance of gold ores. Other than that, it has nothing else to offer.
This is one of the reasons why players rarely build or live here. This biome could receive a new type of rock or mineral found only in that area. A new mob that lives in caves or cliffs could also make the biome more interesting.
Furthermore, dust storms or other weather types could make it feel different from the other dry biomes, and Mojang could add a hostile mob that lives in the abandoned mineshafts, introducing an element of horror in the game.
4) Ice spikes biome
The ice spikes biome in Minecraft is visually unique but lacks interactive features. Players often visit just to collect packed ice. This biome could include ice-related mobs or items. For example, Mojang could introduce a mob that skates on ice or builds with snow. Ice caves or frozen structures could be added for players to explore, and these could contain ice traps or hidden puzzles.
5) Mushroom fields biome
The mushroom field biome is one of the rarest in Minecraft. It is peaceful and does not allow hostile mobs to spawn. While this is useful, the biome itself has limited features.
Mojang could introduce new varieties of mushrooms of fungi in this biome. These could be used for brewing or crafting. A special type of cow or mob that eats mushrooms could also give the biome more life, while underground mushroom tunnels or hidden chambers could be added to encourage exploration.
Players tend to spend more time exploring biomes that have a plethora of features. Adding new mobs, items, or events to these five biomes can help balance the game and make each area feel useful. Recent updates have shown that the developers are taking the game in the right direction.
