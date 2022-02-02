5 Minecraft Education Edition features that could be improved

Minecraft Education Edition is a customized version of Bedrock Edition that has been tailored to the needs of teachers and students. It allows educators to easily create their own worlds with custom settings, curriculum-aligned content packs, and more.

Since its inception in 2016, the Education Edition has seen immense success, and teachers worldwide have praised its usefulness within a classroom environment.

Although Minecraft Education Edition is pretty great, there's still always room for improvement. This article will take a look at five features that could be improved in this edition of the game.

Five features of Minecraft Education Edition that have room for improvement

5) Official support for custom texture packs

Custom texture packs help make the game look beautiful (Image via Mojang)

Starting off this list is official support for texture packs. Although it is possible for players to change their texture pack within Minecraft Education Edition, there is no official support for it. Those who want to change their texture pack must go through unofficial steps to do so (by modifying MCpack files).

This is a little disheartening as it makes it difficult for teachers to fully set up a lesson the way they want to. Allowing custom texture packs would be great for teachers who want to set up a unique and tailored learning environment within the game.

4) Add support for VR

Another great feature that the Education Edition could have is Virtual Reality support. The world today is one where technology is consistently growing. Virtual Reality is a real game-changer in gaming as it allows for a more in-depth experience.

If VR support is added to the Education Edition, it could allow for a truly revolutionary learning experience for students. Immersion would be second to none, and the learning environment would stick with students, thereby helping them grasp concepts more quickly.

3) WorldEdit commands

WorldEdit allows for quick replacement of blocks (Image via YouTube, VIPmanYT)

WorldEdit is a must-have for any fan of Minecraft creative servers. With WorldEdit, players can easily make huge edits to the map and craft customized builds much more easily.

WorldEdit would certainly also help teachers as it would allow them to use commands to paste blocks somewhere, undo student-created issues, and many other things. This feature would be a lifesaver when having to set up huge customized builds for a specific lesson.

2) Official support for custom skins

Custom skins can help spice up the game (Image via Mojang)

One of the most popular features of the full version of Minecraft is undoubtedly the customized skins. Players love expressing themselves through their customized skins, and students in the Education Edition would undoubtedly want the same.

Although it is possible to customize a player skin unofficially in the Education Edition, the method used to do so is somewhat hacky and convoluted. It requires modification of an MCpack file.

Having custom skins has always been a huge part of Minecraft, and it should be no different in the Education Edition.

1) Support latest game features (1.18)

Perhaps the most important feature that needs to be added to Minecraft Education Edition is full support for version 1.18, which is the latest game version.

This version, formally known as the "1.18 Caves & Cliffs part 2 update," introduced the biggest world generation update in the game so far. It includes a plethora of new mechanics, blocks, and much more.

Updating the Education Edition to support these features would be somewhat of a game-changer as there's a plethora of new content for players to explore.

