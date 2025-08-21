5 more Minecraft Mob Vote losers fans want Mojang to bring back

Mobs are some of the most important components of Minecraft. They range from hostile, challenging mobs like the zombie, skeleton, and spider to passive, useful ones like cows and pigs. Besisdes these, fans want Mojang to open up its archives and bring some Mob Vote losers back to the blocky world.

This article lists the mobs that unfortunately lost the Mob Vote and were vaulted. However, with the revival of the copper golem in the upcoming update, there's a glimmer of hope for other mobs. Here are some fan-favorite mobs the developer should bring back to Minecraft.

5 Minecraft Mob Vote losers fans want back

1) Penguins

Agnes Larsson encounters penguins, the final Minecraft Live 2023 Mob Vote candidate (Image via Mojang Studios)

The penguin mob first appeared in the 2023 Mob Vote event and lost to the armadillo. One reason was that the savannah biome desperately needed a unique animal. However, the same applies to Minecraft’s colder biomes.

Penguins are the ideal candidates to fill the icy regions of the blocky world. Since they can be found both on land and in water, they would make the region more diversity. The idea of adding a penguin mob dates back to 2015, but a decade later, it is still missing from the game.

2) Mooblooms

Mooblooms and Moolips (Image via Reddit/Lord-Zippy || Mojang Studios)

The mooshroom mob is one of the most unique animals in the game. Mojang proposed a variant of the mob named the moobloom. Instead of growing mushrooms, this cow would have buttercup flowers all over its yellow body.

Bringing back this adorable mob to the flower fields would not only increase the region's beauty but also add functionality to the game. Perhaps the developers could make this mob interact with bees so both mobs help each other sustain. Recently, a player suspected that Minecraft might soon get the mooblooms, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

3) Crabs

The crab mob in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

The crab mob was introduced in the 2023 Mob Vote alongside the armadillo and penguin mobs. It was truly disappointing to see the crab lose, as it could have added a highly interesting gameplay mechanic. This mob was proposed to drop the “crab claw” that players can hold in their off-hand.

This crab claw would allow players to place blocks at a greater distance, which would have been fantastic for almost every activity, from building to gathering resources. Perhaps the developers could release this mob with further tweaks, turning the crab claw into a sort of grappling hook.

4) Tuff golem

The tuff golem whould be a great addition (Image via Mojang Studios)

The upcoming copper update brings back the copper golem, doubling the number of golem mobs in Minecraft. Perhaps the developers can make it three by adding the tuff golem, a mob that was introduced in 2022.

The tuff golem was supposed to be like a statue and could be awakened by the player. It would then follow the player while holding an item it is handed or picks up. Mojang should improve the idea, give it more interesting uses, and add it back to the game.

5) Iceologer

The iceologer mob would fit perfectly in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

The iceologer was introduced back in 2020 but lost to the glow squid, a mob that is severely underused. The iceologer would be a great addition, as it is hostile to players and attacks with chunks of snow. Since it is found in the mountain region, it could cause players to lose their balance and fall, increasing the challenge of climbing or crossing mountain areas.

A lot of other qualities could be added to the mob, such as giving it more powers or making it drop something rare when defeated. The possibilities are endless, and Mojang has the perfect candidate for a great mob.

These were the mobs fans would love to see in future Minecraft updates.

