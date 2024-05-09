What was iceologer in Minecraft? The history behind the forgotten mob vote candidate

Minecraft's iceologer was a illager variant first proposed by Mojang Studios as part of the 2020 mob vote. It went up against the moobloom, another interesting mob that would find a home in a spinoff title, and the glow squid, which eventually won the entire vote. That's the last time Mojang mentioned the mob, at least for the base game.

Detailed below is everything known about the potential vanilla iceologer mob, along with its story, including the game where it eventually made its debut.

All about Minecraft's Iceologer

The vanilla story

As mentioned, the iceologer was first revealed as an option for the community to vote on in the 2020 mob vote. However, it didn't lose the mob vote without putting up a significant fight. The iceologer made it past the first round, where it almost tied in votes with the glow squid before it was narrowly bested in the second round of voting.

The full breakdown of the 2020 mob vote is:

Mob Vote Percent in Round One Vote Percent in Round Two Moobloom 28.3 Eliminated in Round One Iceologer 34.8 47.3 Glow Squid 36.9 52.7

The iceologer's behavior

The iceologer's attack, as shown in their reveal video (Image via Mojang)

Mojang didn't reveal too much information about the potential mob in its vote video. It was shown that the iceologer would be found living on the top of mountains. This would add a real threat to the otherwise gorgeous Minecraft seed terrain. They would attack players by spawning huge chunks of ice in the air before dropping it onto unsuspecting players, dealing huge damage.

Spinoff titles and an Easter egg

The iceologer 2022 Easter egg (Image via MC Wiki)

Thankfully, this was not the last time the community would see this fascinating mob. It appeared in the recently discontinued Minecraft Dungeons spinoff title. It was added in the Creeping Winter DLC and attacked players the same way shown in their first announcement: summoning huge chunks of ice to crush players.

They also appeared in both the Howling Peaks and Echoing Void DLCs, making them a prevalent enemy in this spinoff title.

There was also a nod to the iceologer on the 2022 mob vote multiplayer server. There was a pixel iceologer in the same style as the vote's other candidates, hidden within a secret room. This might be a sign that Mojang will finally be bringing the mob to the base game in one of Minecraft's many updates, although only time will tell.

The mob has also been added to the Java Edition of the game through several different amazing Minecraft mob mods. This means that players can still see this illager in-game, even if in an unofficial capacity.