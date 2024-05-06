5 old Minecraft PE features only veterans will remember

Minecraft has been popular and relevant for fifteen years now, and it looks like its popularity is not going to wane anytime soon. The game has undergone countless improvements and additions, transforming significantly over the years. Initially released for computers, the Pocket Edition was launched two years later and has also undergone significant changes.

Thus, based on years of experience in Minecraft Pocket Edition, we have curated a list of some of the classic features of the game that have now been removed. These are the features that only the veteran players of the Pocket Edition game will remember. So, let’s get started.

Minecraft PE features only veterans will remember

Minecraft PE is 13 years old (Image via Mojang Studios

We have selected old features, items, and mechanics in Pocket Edition that only the initial players of the game will remember. Some of these features have been completely removed, some have been changed, and some have been made common to all editions of Minecraft.

Stone cutter: Stone cutters are certainly not special blocks in the game. These machines with a running blade are often ignored as they don’t have a specific use. Whatever the stone cutter can do, the crafting table can do as well. But previously, the stone cutter in Pocket Edition was needed to create stone items.

It had a purpose that only the stone cutter could fulfill. Perhaps Mojang Studios can improve the useless stone cutter block in the upcoming Tricky Trials update and give it a specialized purpose.

Nether reactor core: The nether reactor core was a block that players had to place in a specific order, along with a gold block, to visit a place that resembled the nether. This is where they could obtain glowstones, obsidian, diamonds, and even beat piglins.

Mojang Studios should add some exclusive features to the Pocket Edition (Image via Mojang Studios)

Camera: Mojang Studios once tried to add a camera to the Pocket Edition of the game. This was an exclusive feature that only lasted for a short time. After much trial and error, the developers could not make it work. Unfortunately, it was removed, and could never return to the game. A camera in the upcoming Minecraft 1.21 update would be great, but that’s unlikely to happen.

Invisible bedrock: The invisible bedrock was a feature in the Pocket Edition of Minecraft. This block was unobtainable and was used to indicate the boundary of the world. Players would see nothing beyond this block, marking the edge of the map.

Cyan flowers: Cyan flowers are common in all the editions of the game. But something only veteran players would know is that Cyan Flowers was exclusive to the Pocket Edition. No other edition of Minecraft had the vibrant cyan flower other than PE.