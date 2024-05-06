All Minecraft editions and their specialties explained

Minecraft is arguably the most popular in the world. With millions of copies sold all around the globe, it makes sense that the sandbox title comes in multiple editions. While different editions of a game are usually distinct, that’s not the case here.

Minecraft has multiple editions but the differences between these variants are so subtle that fans are often confused. So in this article, we’ll explain everything about these editions and what makes them different.

All Minecraft editions explained

Different editions of the game have unique features (Image via Mojang Studios)

With the upcoming Tricky Trials update, the excitement for the game is at an all-time high. The update will arrive for all the editions. While Java Edition and Bedrock Edition are the two most common of the pile, there are some lesser-known editions as well. The different editions of the game include:

Java Edition

Bedrock Edition

Education Edition

Console Edition

Minecraft Classic

Pocket Edition

Java Edition: One of the most common versions of the game, the Java Edition is popular for its stability and support for a wide range of different mods. While Bedrock and Java are very similar, some game mechanics are quite different. For example, wool and even bows can be used as a fuel source in this edition. Some blocks such as anvils and jukeboxes cannot be pushed or pulled by pistons and sticky pistons.

Bedrock Edition: The Bedrock edition has suffered a bad reputation when it comes to performance. Despite being made to run with minimal resources, Minecraft Bedrock is quite buggy. It has the Marketplace and can be run on any computer, console, or mobile device, unlike Java Edition which only runs on PC and Mac.

Education Edition: As the name suggests, this edition is made to educate younger kids by introducing academic content in the gameplay. This includes custom tutorials, custom downloadable worlds that are designed to give lessons, and much more.

The console edition is Bedrock Edition (Image via Mojang Studios)

Console Edition: As mentioned already, the Bedrock edition is the same as the console edition. This includes the game for Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo consoles. While mostly the same, the console edition has some exclusive features specific to the platform. For example, the game for Nintendo included a Super Mario Mash-up pack.

Minecraft Classic: Something many do not know is that they can play the original version of the game without even owning it. Minecraft Classic edition can be played on the browser and it shows the initial stage of the game. Players can appreciate how far Mojang Studios has come in developing it.

Pocket Edition: Since the Bedrock edition can be run on low-end devices, the Pocket Edition also falls under its umbrella. This means most of the exclusive and special features of the Bedrock edition are also present in the Pocket Edition.