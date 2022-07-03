5 most overpowered items in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft’s inventory of items brings a ton of diversity and customization to the game. Each item has its own trait that makes it unique. With hundreds of items to choose from, players get a ton of options as to how they can utilize each item to the best of their ability.

Just as each item differs in its ability, it also differs in rarity and how valuable it is. Some items are only in the game as cosmetic items or for decorative purposes. In contrast, others have abilities and features that make them valuable assets to every player trying to progress through the game’s main quest.

This article will showcase five of the strongest items in Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion

From a second life to firework crossbows, here are 5 insanely powerful items in Minecraft 1.19

5) Elytra

This one’s a no-brainer. The elytra has always been one of the most overpowered items in Minecraft. A pair of wings that allows the player to fly around the game’s map at superfast speeds, basically eliminating travel time? No one’s complaining. However, the elytra are also quite rare, and most players have to first defeat the ender dragon and then locate the winged item to use it.

4) Totem of Undying

The Totem of Undying is a magical item that is capable of giving a player an instant revival upon their death. The totem is a small object shaped like a humanoid creature that can only be found when the evoker mob is killed.

Evokers are usually found in woodland mansions, which are quite rare themselves. Each totem of undying can only be used once, granting the player one extra life as soon as they die.

3) Netherite gear

Ancient debris is the rarest ore in the game and one of the rarest items in all of Minecraft. Players can craft netherite ingots from a smelting process that has ancient debris as its source. Netherite is exceptionally strong and is mostly used to make the highest tier of weapons, tools, and armor in the game.

Netherite gear is exceptionally durable and cannot burn, even in lava. Aside from this, enchanting netherite gear with the right enchantments can make the player virtually invincible.

2) Enchanted Golden Apple

The enchanted golden apple is an extremely rare and valuable food item that is fondly known as the “god apple or “notch” apple. When consumed, an enchanted golden apple gives the player numerous buffs in the form of status effects and a health boost of eight hearts.

What makes this item so valuable is that there is no way to craft it. It can only be obtained in loot chests in or around the following structures:

Dungeons

Mineshafts

Ancient Cities

Bastion remnants

Desert temples

Ruined portals

Woodland mansions

The status effects received are:

Absorption IV: This status effect provides a boost of eight golden hearts or sixteen health points of “absorption health” for two minutes.

Regeneration II (Java Edition) or Regeneration V (Bedrock Edition): This status effect triggers the restoration of the player’s health every few ticks. These tick rates differ in the Java and Bedrock Editions.

Resistance: This status effect provides a 20% reduction to all incoming damage for five minutes. However, it cannot resist the damage taken from falling into the End void.

Fire Resistance: This status effect allows the player to stay safe from fire and lava, thereby receiving no burn damage for five minutes. This helps in the nether as players can traverse the landscape more freely and can even jump into the realm’s lava lakes.

1) Firework crossbow

The firework crossbow is a powerful custom-made weapon that uses a crossbow to shoot firework rockets imbued with firework stars. Players first need to craft some firework stars and then combine the stars with the recipe for firework rockets.

These weapons deal an insane amount of damage, as demonstrated by popular Minecraft streamer Dream in his “Minecraft Speedrunner VS 4 Hunters GRAND FINALE” video.

