5 most popular Minecraft SMPs of all time

In recent years, Minecraft SMPs have become one of the most trending topics on YouTube. Fans get to see their favorite streamers play with other gamers.

SMP means Survival Multiplayer. Minecraft Survival Multiplayer servers have existed on YouTube for a long time. In an SMP, members begin their journey into a new survival world. SMPs can be vanilla, modded, roleplay, or anything the members want it to be.

Content creators popularised the idea of Minecraft SMPs on YouTube.

Minecraft SMPs to watch

5) SMPEarth

SMPEarth, the successor of SMPLive, was created by Chip, WilburSoot, and JoshA20. It was a 1:3000 replica of Earth's map featuring all the continents and oceans.

The server featured over 60 Minecraft content creators, including many famous streamers like Quackity, TommyInnit, Quig, and more.

The entire SMP was divided into factions based on their locations on the map. Throughout its history, many wars were fought, and alliances were made to simulate the history of Earth.

The series has now ended, but interested fans can still watch the episodes on YouTube.

4) Herobrine SMP

In the past few years, Minecraft has seen tremendous growth in the Indian gaming community. One of the main reasons for this was the rise of entertaining content creators like Technogamerz, GamerFleet, and more.

Many of these streamers collaborated to create Herobrine SMP. It is still ongoing, so Indian Minecrafters can enjoy watching this server.

3) Empires SMP

Empires SMP is a modded roleplay SMP featuring many popular Minecraft content creators like GeminiTay, Pixlriffs, LDShadowLady, Smallishbeans, etc.

Every member owns an empire/kingdom. They build relations with each other, often forming allies and going into war against others.

2) Dream SMP

Dream SMP is arguably the main reason why SMPs are so popular nowadays. It was created by Minecraft star Dream and his friend GeorgeNotFound. They invited many other streamers like TommyInnit, Ranboo, Ph1LzA, Quackity, and so on.

Dream SMP is a roleplay server where every character has a role to play. There are villains, heroes, drama, suspense, and many other themes. Dream SMP lore is pretty deep and entertaining to watch.

1) Hermitcraft

When talking about SMPs, forgetting Hermitcraft should be considered a crime. Jokes aside, this is where it all started.

Hermitcraft is probably the oldest Minecraft SMP. The first season began in April 2012. Ever since, new hermits have joined, and the series is ongoing with Season 8.

Hermitcraft features some of the oldest Minecraft YouTubers, such as Xisumavoid, MumboJumbo, EthosLab, and more. Hermits from Hermitcraft inspired many new generation streamers.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer