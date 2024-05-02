5 reasons fans will love Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials update

Although Mojang has released some of the most craved features through the Minecraft 1.20.5 Armored Paws update, the 1.21 Tricky Trials update also contains additions that players will find fascinating. Considering the major changes Tricky Trials will introduce, the studio will focus a lot more on making it as alluring.

Here are a few features that players would love with the Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials update.

5 features that could make players fall in love with Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials update

1) New weapon

Mace is a new weapon with a unique feature (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mace is a brand-new weapon that will be released with the update. It can be crafted from heavy core and breeze rods and deal base damage of 5 and critical damage of 10.5. But what's unique about this hammer-like weapon is a mechanism that increases its attack damage with a player's falling height.

Players can jump down from high places and land a smash attack on any mob, causing massive damage. This makes Mace a fascinating weapon to use in the upcoming installment.

2) Automatic crafting

A crafter is a block that can craft items automatically and drop them in the world (Image via Mojang Studios)

When Mojang Studios announced the Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials update in 2023, it introduced the crafter block that instantly became a fan favorite. When a redstone signal is passed through a crafter, it will automatically craft an item based on the configuration of items placed inside it.

The redstone community will be elated to get a block from which they can automate crafting.

3) New structure

Trial chambers is a new structure with loads of new features (Image via Mojang Studios)

A new structure is always a welcome addition to Minecraft, and with the 1.21 Tricky Trials update comes the trial chambers.

The structure will be made from new copper and tuff building blocks and will have loads of smaller and bigger challenges for players. The main attraction in these structures is the new trial spawners, a special block that can spawn various kinds of hostile mobs. The number of mobs depends on the number of players approaching the new spawner.

Trial chambers will also have various loot chests, special trial vaults, and rare ominous trial vaults that can be opened with a trial key obtainable from trial spawners.

4) New building blocks

New copper and tuff building blocks will be added (Image via Mojang Studios)

As mentioned, this update will also bring various new building blocks based on copper and tuff materials. Copper will receive blocks like doors, trapdoors, grates, and even copper bulbs. On the other hand, tuff blocks will have stairs, polished tuff, tuff bricks, chiseled tuff, etc.

Since Minecrafters often like to build new structures in the world, these new building blocks can be of great use for them. The new copper bulb can even help them light areas in a unique way.

5) New Bad Omen mechanics

Bad Omen status effect gets a unique update (Image via Mojang Studios)

After ages, Mojang will introduce major changes to the Bad Omen effect. With the Minecraft 1.21 update, players will not be directly hit with the effect after they kill the raid captain, instead, the mob will drop an ominous bottle.

This new item can be consumed to get a bad omen status effect. If a player enters a village, it turns into a raid omen and waits for 30 seconds before starting a village raid.

On the other hand, if players enter a trial chamber and approach a trial spawner with a bad omen effect, it converts into a trial omen, converting all trial spawners to an ominous variant, spawning much tougher hostile mobs.