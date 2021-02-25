5 remarkably broken Minecraft seeds

Broken Minecraft seeds are ones that contain structures or generations that have spawned into the game in unique or incorrect ways

Seeds in Minecraft that contain broken generations are some of the best to explore in the entire game. Players will be able to witness combinations that they would otherwise not find anywhere else.

On top of that, broken generations give a glimpse into how the level generation system in Minecraft works.

This article showcases five Minecraft seeds that contain broken elements, such as clashing biomes and merged structures.

5 more broken Minecraft seeds

#5 - Sand & Ice

A desert village surrounded by ice spikes in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft & Chill / YouTube)

The level generation in this Minecraft seed completely defies the typical standards of Mother Nature as it creates a desert village that is completely surrounded by ice and snow.

Typically, players should not be able to find these biomes and elements mixed together. However, Minecraft doesn't play by the rules all the time, producing this rather wacky generation.

Cords: 6634, 63, 91

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: -509923025

#4 - Exposed Spawner

A fully-exposed spawner on the surface of the Overworld in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft & Chill / YouTube)

Instead of being deep underground or inside a fully encased dungeon, a spawner in this Minecraft seed can be found fully exposed to the surface of the Overworld.

This generation is fairly convenient, as players are granted quick access to a spawner once they travel to it.

Players will also be able to see how the frame of a spawner "room" looks, which they would not be able to see if this generated in a more traditional location.

Cords: -755, 66, 808

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: -1129899281

#3 - Ruined Portal on the Roof of a Woodland Mansion

A Ruined portal right on top of the roof of a woodland mansion in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft & Chill / YouTube)

The level generation in this Minecraft seed got pretty creative, as it spawned a ruined portal on top of a woodland mansion.

To add even more intrigue to this peculiar generation, Nether-related blocks and magma blocks can be seen seeping into the interior of the mansion itself. Minecraft players should be sure to explore the inside of the mansion to witness this for themselves.

Cords: -933, 95, -1047

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: 503820117

#2 - Village on Fire

A ruined portal that spawned right in the center of the bell in a Minecraft village (Image via Minecraft & Chill / YouTube)

The incredibly broken generation in this Minecraft seed is breathtaking and needs to be checked out by players. The base for a ruined portal can be found right in the middle of this otherwise peaceful village.

Due to how this structure generated, an Iron Golem was actually trapped between blocks. It must be really difficult for the villagers of this town to use their bell, as fire and magma blocks smother the area.

This seed is certainly one that most Minecraft players do not encounter every day.

Cords: 112, 65, 84

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: -1882007148

#1 - Desert Temple & Village

A village and desert temple generated together in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft & Chill / YouTube)

In this Minecraft seed, players will be able to discover an exceedingly broken generation where a desert temple is found merged together with two different structures from a nearby village.

Instead of spawning them separately, the game decided to simply spawn all of these structures right on top of one another. As a result, players have something exceedingly broken that they can explore.

Cords: -835, 68, -809

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: -1761573274