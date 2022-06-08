5 things to build after Minecraft 1.19 update

The Minecraft 1.19 update has finally arrived. As of 11:00 pm EST, the WIld Update is out on all platforms. For instructions on downloading it for Xbox and PlayStation, check out this article. For iOS and Android devices, here's how to download it.

The update has introduced a lot of new things. There's new wood, building blocks, two new biomes, and a few new ones. There's plenty to explore and try out once players get to install the update file.

There aren't any revolutionary new things to build in version 1.19. Several things couldn't be done before. Some things are more fun to build in this latest version. Here are a few examples of that.

What to build once the Minecraft 1.19 update is installed

5) An underground bunker

GEVids @GEVidsTweet Minecraft Underground Bunker ⛏️ Minecraft Underground Bunker ⛏️ https://t.co/Ob7WgoQtBm

Underground bunkers have been a big part of Minecraft for a long time. They're not specifically made for certain updates, and the 1.19 update doesn't affect much about them. However, one new thing might make the underground bunker more enticing.

The Deep Dark is a brand new biome that is found underground. It's home to the Warden and Sculk, so there's good reason to try and find one. Ancient Cities also spawn there.

An underground bunker has something that many other bases don't: a connection to the underground world. Having a subterranean bunker that leads to a Deep Dark biome is both previously impossible and very cool.

4) Motion sensors

Since its introduction in 1.5, Redstone has evolved a lot. In the Wild Update, redstone gains another feature. There's already a daylight sensor for redstone blocks, but now there's a motion sensor.

Sculk blocks are designed to sense any motion, including movement, eating, and even equipping armor. They're very sensitive, and they help spawn the Warden. However, if players remove them from the Deep Dark, they can use Sculk Sensors to trigger redstone pulses and set up a motion detector for something.

This could be used to activate lights, open doors, and more.

3) Mangrove wood house

Mangrove wood is an item that was previously unavailable. For that reason alone, building something with it is one thing Minecraft players should do as soon as they get access to the 1.19 update. Fortunately, the blocks it produces all look pretty good.

Mangrove wood can be turned into anything that wooden blocks can. That means there can be Mangrove stairs, Mangrove doors, Mangrove trapdoors, Mangrove planks, etc. All of that can and should be built into an awesome new house.

2) Mud brick house

Mud brick house (Image via Mojang)

Mud bricks, and mud in general, are debuting alongside Mangrove wood in the Mangrove swamp. Normal mud doesn't look that good, but packed mud and bricks do. They're stellar building blocks and can make a great house.

Mud can be crafted into packed mud by combining it with wheat. Packed mud can then be crafted into mud bricks and used as stairs, slabs, and blocks. It's a simple process that gives Minecraft gamers the freedom to make cool builds.

1) Warden farm

Warden boss (Image via Mojang)

Wardens are by far the most fearsome mob to be added to Minecraft. Although they're blind, they're the most dangerous mob to face. Farming them is possible if Minecraft players collect all the requisite Sculk blocks from the Deep Dark biome.

Farming them will result in a lot of Sculk Catalysts. It doesn't drop any XP or other items, so farming is more flex than anything, but it's one of the biggest flexes the game currently affords crafters.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far