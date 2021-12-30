5 things you didn't know you could build in Minecraft

Building is one of the best pastimes in Minecraft, and it usually comprises a huge chunk of a player’s in-game time. The world of Minecraft is sandbox-based and is generated to the point where it can be considered infinite. As such, players can choose from a huge selection of locations for their dream build.

Additionally, Minecraft provides scores of materials to craft blocks out of, which can be used to build and decorate different parts of player-made structures.

Different blocks have different properties, allowing them to be used in specific roles within the process of building. While a plethora of builds are based on blueprints of statues and houses, others are unique, creative, and situationally complicated. In this article, we will talk about some builds that tend to stand out amongst millions of other ideas.

Top 5 unique builds in Minecraft

5) Trampoline (Build via YouTube/WiederDude)

This build is simple yet enjoyable, as a trampoline is in real life. The foundation of the building is comprised of a series of colored blocks which are supported by some fence blocks. The core of the structure is made using slime blocks, which enable the user to jump up and maintain steady motion like on a trampoline. The slime blocks are covered with carpets to make the build more esthetic.

4) Bamboo bridge (Build via YouTube/Eystreem)

This build consists of a magnificent and realistic bridge surrounded by an overgrown patch of bamboo. It gives off a forest vibe as it engulfs the majority of the bridge in lush green bamboo trees. The build uses a creative trick to give the impression of suspension cables being used to hold up the bridge - a Minecraft rabbit with a lead on it. Extinguished campfires are used for the deck of the bridge.

3) Tank (Build via YouTube/NOPEname)

A tank is a unique build in Minecraft. One of the most powerful military vehicles ever gets a wonderful representation in Minecraft. The links and road wheels are represented using grindstones, and the turret is made using cut stone slabs. These can be replaced by dispensers and made to fire a charge.

2) Doorbell (Build via YouTube/Eystreem)

This Minecraft build includes a small house with an extensive redstone network weaving through it. The house build is made using different types of decorative blocks like diorite and white concrete. A note block can be seen connected to the redstone network, which is the fore of the doorbell's melody/ring. After completing the house build, the builder can be seen attaching a button to activate the redstone signal and prompt the bell to ring.

1) Zombie reflection (Build via YouTube/Eystreem)

This unique Minecraft build has an atmospheric setting. It is based around a small pond and a lantern hanging off of a pole made from fences. A small wooden path can be seen extending above the pond.

Two armor stands are used in this build. One contains a zombie head and is hunched over the water. The other is equipped with the "Steve" head, and is inverted by naming it "dinnerbone." The latter serves as a reflection and indicates that a zombie looking into his reflection might have been a player or a human at some point.

Minecraft is known for the freedom and flexibility it offers players who want to attempt to build interesting structures in the game. While many attempt stationary builds, other use redstone to create automated builds such as doorbells and tanks.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee