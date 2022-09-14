5 things to know about the Minecraft WorldEdit mod

A witch hut in a swamp (Image via Minecraft)

WorldEdit is one of Minecraft’s most iconic mods. The mod completely overhauls how players are able to interact with their worlds, from adding terrain brushes to mathematical generation commands, to the ability to copy or save builds to paste elsewhere in the world, or share with other players.

Due to how complex this mod is, there is a bit of a learning curve and players should not expect to be amazing with the mod right off the bat. Detailed below are some tips and bits of information for players using WorldEdit for the first time.

5 things new Minecraft WorldEdit users need to know

5) Mod vs Plugin

One of the first things that players looking to use WorldEdit need to know is that there are two different versions of it. The first is a traditional modification, which requires the use of a traditional mod loader.

The other version of WorldEdit is a Minecraft plugin. This is the version of WorldEdit that players using Bukkit, Spigot, or Paper will need to use. Players should make sure they use the version of Minecraft WorldEdit that they need, as it will not work otherwise.

4) Cheats Enabled

Once players have the correct version of WorldEdit installed, they will want to get into a world to play with the added features. However, players are going to want to make sure that the world they load has cheats enabled.

This is due to the fact that players will need to use console commands to turn items into the tools needed to use WorldEdit features. Since these are console commands, they are considered cheats by Minecraft. Hence, if cheats are not enabled, players will be unable to use any WorldEdit features.

3) Sand spheres hack

WorldEdit offers players a huge amount of control over their environments, in the form of different brushes and tools. There is a super quick hack that players can do with two of these brushes to quickly create mountains and hills.

Players can set a brush to create spheres of sand. Then, as they place these spheres, the sand will fall, creating natural hills and mountains. Then, the player can use a smoothing brush to even out the sides and make things more natural. Finally, players can replace the sand with other materials to round out their builds.

2) Copy and Paste

One of the most annoying things about large-scale automated farms is that they often require players to create the same small sections over and over again to form larger chains. Thankfully, WorldEdit has a built-in solution for players wanting to avoid this monotony. This takes care of the copy, cut, and paste commands.

Players can select a region and copy it to the clipboard using the copy command. They can then paste this section somewhere else using the paste command. Players can also change the orientation of this clipboard using the rotate and flip commands.

1) Schematics

Similar to copying and pasting smaller sections, players can use schematics to copy entire builds. Players can use the schematic command to save a section of their world as a separate schematic file on their computer.

This schematic file can then be shared with other Minecraft players. Players can also download schematics from online and use WorldEdit to load them into a world.

